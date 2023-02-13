Oversharing travel plans on social media

Bard seeks to combine the breadth of the world’s knowledge with the power, intelligence and creativity of our large language models
Many of us, almost on reflex, like to overshare on social media. Chief among details we like to wax eloquent about are our travel plans. Some go to the extent of posting photos of boarding passes so that their friends and followers get to see where they are travelling to, on which date and in which class. The crimes that follow — home burglaries and identity thefts — have been getting reported for years now, and yet people choose to turn a blind eye, preferring to put their private lives out in the public domain despite the caveat.
Recently, the UAE Public Prosecution took to Twitter to apprise the public about the dangers of posting travel details and photos on social media. A case has come to light: someone’s house was robbed because he had announced he would be out of the country for a particular period of time. Then there are cases where criminals access personal details from bar codes on boarding passes (that are posted as trump cards) — this can result in something as drastic as an identity theft, where bank accounts are wiped out in minutes.
Bard seeks to combine the breadth of the world’s knowledge with the power, intelligence and creativity of our large language models
In talks this week, European trade representatives are expected to tell senior US officials not to try to actively poach green investment from Europe as they again raise concerns about subsidies.
To be sure, bad actors could abuse these tools for various illicit schemes, such as sophisticated online scams or writing malware. But the technology’s prospective applications, from coding to protein discovery, offer cause for optimism
The common good is about intense collaboration, collective intelligence, the co-creation of both ends and means, and a proper sharing of risks and rewards
Sunak’s allies and advisers insist that he is making progress, particularly on the economic front, but in focus groups and opinion polls up and down the country he is often seen as a wealthy prime minister who is ‘out of touch’ with reality
The Filix School’s success is now being emulated via the Education for All program in schools for poor children in the jungles of the Sundarbans and the foothills of the Himalayas in northern West Bengal
Although half of the people shot and killed by police are white, blacks are shot at a disproportionate rate, nearly twice the rate of whites
Soft skills belong in the human capital department. There can never be a quibble over that