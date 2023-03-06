How the RAK Ruler sowed roots of sustainability

Dubai has been at the forefront of adopting AI technology for customer engagement; the government has launched several initiatives to encourage businesses to adopt AI-based chatbots to improve customer interactions
Imagine being a tiny tot in school and going about your day as usual — when suddenly the Ruler of your emirate pays you a visit, and then proceeds to teach you an inspiring life lesson. This is probably possible only in the UAE, where our rulers are all grounded in humility and do not think twice before reaching out to one and all.
Grade 1 students at Ras Al Khaimah Academy’s International Primary School in Khuzam were delighted when His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of RAK, dropped by to give them a lesson on the importance of sustainability and environmental conservation. Sheikh Saud also made the effort to engage with the kids and have conversations with them.
As a crowning gesture, he planted seedlings of the locally-grown Samar tree, while asking for their help in, alongside educating the children about its ‘roots’. In one sweep, the Ruler of RAK instilled the notion of charity beginning at home. This vision — one that recognises that children are the future of a country that is so invested in going green, one that walks the talk on sustainability and caring for the environment — is shared by the UAE leadership.
It takes grace and wisdom to reach out to an audience that will perhaps never forget this day: the day when royalty came visiting to educate them on core values of life. And these will be values that will build their foundations.
The current fault lines must not be allowed to obscure the fundamental goal we all share: a world in which disputes are settled peacefully and in accordance with international law and human rights obligations
Stephen Hawking had said: “Success in creating AI would be the biggest event in human history. Unfortunately, it might also be the last, unless we learn how to avoid the risks”
Even in the remotest parts of the world, fast-food chains and taxi companies harness the power of mobile technologies to deliver goods and services. Theoretically, the same technological capabilities could form the basis of innovative public-sector digital ecosystems that are transparent, accountable, and responsive
Though Mr Talley, Ms Didion and Ms Wurtzel were all public figures, they got there in large part by arranging words on a page, a process that withholds as much as it shares
There is a growing view that the world is bumbling or sleepwalking into a nuclear war
For some time now, the country has been spearheading a ‘grow local, eat local’ movement. This is a country that doesn’t lend itself to a natural farming landscape, given its soil and topography, and yet, thanks to innovative techniques, we have done the impossible: begin a revolution in the farm sector
As parents, we have no right to imply that the children’s failure will bring us social shame; that their percentiles determine our worth as successful parents. As teachers, we must not let their stress and fear drive our KPI indices and appraisals