How the RAK Ruler sowed roots of sustainability

He dropped by a primary school to give grade 1 students a lesson on the importance of environmental conservation

Imagine being a tiny tot in school and going about your day as usual — when suddenly the Ruler of your emirate pays you a visit, and then proceeds to teach you an inspiring life lesson. This is probably possible only in the UAE, where our rulers are all grounded in humility and do not think twice before reaching out to one and all.

Grade 1 students at Ras Al Khaimah Academy’s International Primary School in Khuzam were delighted when His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of RAK, dropped by to give them a lesson on the importance of sustainability and environmental conservation. Sheikh Saud also made the effort to engage with the kids and have conversations with them.

As a crowning gesture, he planted seedlings of the locally-grown Samar tree, while asking for their help in, alongside educating the children about its ‘roots’. In one sweep, the Ruler of RAK instilled the notion of charity beginning at home. This vision — one that recognises that children are the future of a country that is so invested in going green, one that walks the talk on sustainability and caring for the environment — is shared by the UAE leadership.

It takes grace and wisdom to reach out to an audience that will perhaps never forget this day: the day when royalty came visiting to educate them on core values of life. And these will be values that will build their foundations.