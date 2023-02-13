Exploring the future with AI at WGS

Bard seeks to combine the breadth of the world’s knowledge with the power, intelligence and creativity of our large language models
Addressing the opening of the Dubai’s World Government Summit (WGS) on Monday, Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and WGS Chairman, observed Artificial Intelligence’s (AI) importance cannot be overemphasised enough: it has to be part of our lives. “The adoption of these technologies is inevitable and not optional,” he said. “The future conflicts between superpowers will not be geopolitical but technopolitical on Artificial Intelligence.” The ongoing summit has been a pointer to how the state of the world will evolve in the future, how humanity will shape in the times to come. One key takeaway is we have to reskill — and upskill — for the sake of our own future and for the sake of future generations, whether it is at the workplace or in our personal spaces. When Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi added that AI is “the start of collective mind”, it was an endorsement that technology can be leveraged for collaborations and research. And that we don’t have to feel intimidated if we are willing to reinvent. In a city that stands for reinvention and one that’s been ahead of the curve in tech stakes, AI seems like a natural, organic progression… and nothing to be scared of.
Bard seeks to combine the breadth of the world’s knowledge with the power, intelligence and creativity of our large language models
In talks this week, European trade representatives are expected to tell senior US officials not to try to actively poach green investment from Europe as they again raise concerns about subsidies.
To be sure, bad actors could abuse these tools for various illicit schemes, such as sophisticated online scams or writing malware. But the technology’s prospective applications, from coding to protein discovery, offer cause for optimism
The common good is about intense collaboration, collective intelligence, the co-creation of both ends and means, and a proper sharing of risks and rewards
Sunak’s allies and advisers insist that he is making progress, particularly on the economic front, but in focus groups and opinion polls up and down the country he is often seen as a wealthy prime minister who is ‘out of touch’ with reality
The Filix School’s success is now being emulated via the Education for All program in schools for poor children in the jungles of the Sundarbans and the foothills of the Himalayas in northern West Bengal
Although half of the people shot and killed by police are white, blacks are shot at a disproportionate rate, nearly twice the rate of whites
Soft skills belong in the human capital department. There can never be a quibble over that