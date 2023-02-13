Exploring the future with AI at WGS

The ongoing summit has been a pointer to how the state of the world will evolve in the future, how humanity will shape in the times to come

Photo: Shihab

Published: Mon 13 Feb 2023, 10:07 PM

Addressing the opening of the Dubai’s World Government Summit (WGS) on Monday, Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and WGS Chairman, observed Artificial Intelligence’s (AI) importance cannot be overemphasised enough: it has to be part of our lives. “The adoption of these technologies is inevitable and not optional,” he said. “The future conflicts between superpowers will not be geopolitical but technopolitical on Artificial Intelligence.” The ongoing summit has been a pointer to how the state of the world will evolve in the future, how humanity will shape in the times to come. One key takeaway is we have to reskill — and upskill — for the sake of our own future and for the sake of future generations, whether it is at the workplace or in our personal spaces. When Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi added that AI is “the start of collective mind”, it was an endorsement that technology can be leveraged for collaborations and research. And that we don’t have to feel intimidated if we are willing to reinvent. In a city that stands for reinvention and one that’s been ahead of the curve in tech stakes, AI seems like a natural, organic progression… and nothing to be scared of.