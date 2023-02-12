Dubai's WGS to showcase how 'together we can'… innovatively

To be sure, bad actors could abuse these tools for various illicit schemes, such as sophisticated online scams or writing malware. But the technology’s prospective applications, from coding to protein discovery, offer cause for optimism
The 2023 chapter of Dubai’s World Government Summit (WSG) unfurls today amid the backdrop of a devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria, and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Throw in an evolving post-pandemic landscape and the exponential infiltration of technology in every walk of life. Never has ‘Shaping Future Governments’ — the theme for this year’s summit — been more relevant than now.
It is significant that Dubai has been chairing this global event since 2013 because this is a city that has hyper proactive when it comes to walking the talk on change, whether it is in the arena of public welfare, innovation or being ahead of the curve in core sectors. Over the next few days, the world’s sharpest minds and most influential leaders will be collaborating on a future that is hinged on inclusion and transparency: going forward, the world needs a template that collaborates at every step for the sake of humanity. Earlier summits had paved the way to start thinking out of the box, following processes that will, ultimately, build a solid foundation for human progress.
It is also significant how the neutrality of Dubai has played a big role in all previous chapters of the World Government Summit being on point. Devoid of self-seeking gimmicks, and believing in ‘everyone is welcome to contribute’, the emirate has built up a formidable — yet non-intimidating — brand equity of being a harbinger of dreams that are realised with affirmative action.
Someone who is in town to attend the summit was talking about the frisson of excitement he palpably felt as the aircraft he was travelling in prepared to make its landing. “Miles and miles of desert, and then suddenly, from nowhere, there springs to sight this great, modern metropolis… one that has been built from scratch.” Dubai has literally converted teeming sand dunes into milestones of opportunity, and sent out the message — to the rest of the world — that nothing is impossible when great minds come together and discuss the potential the future holds.
