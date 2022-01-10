Dubai’s policies beckon serial entrepreneurs

Our experience at home has become so much more important, and technologies are no longer just helpful tools but true lifelines to our family, friends, and hobbies
Three words sum up Dubai’s success when it comes down to business: creativity, resilience and foresight. The city takes the business of job creation seriously and doesn’t waste much time in rolling out projects and schemes. The government apparatus is nimble and moves into action mode quickly even as other cities are laying out plans and policies. What sets Dubai apart from the others is the phase from policy, plans, and actual implementation. No time is lost here. The pandemic may have set many economies back by two years but Dubai is putting its best foot forward as it seeks talent and business as we lurch into the third year of this global health crisis. Agreements have already been signed by the Dubai Airport Free Zone, Dubai Culture, and the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners’ Affairs for a new license for creative individuals. The city is opening up to the world more than ever. So, trust Dubai to get creative when it comes to hiring and offering employment opportunities for people even during the latest Covid wave fueled by Omicron.
In its latest tranche of reforms, the city is inviting wannabe entrepreneurs and investors in the media, education, technology, art, and marketing to branch out on their own and start their own ventures in the booming city that is changing and spearheading the way people work and live. Talent gets easy access into the city and the new licence has been rightly named Talent Pass. In fact, Dubai is at the forefront of the future of work and business by defining the shape of professions that will emerge in the post-pandemic era. To understand the attitude of the city and its people, it is important to get an understanding of its history. Even back then it exuded dynamism and a youthful spirit for business. The city which began as a humble trading outpost in the sixties and seventies grew into a commercial, shipping and logistics giant. It then set sights higher to become the skyscraper capital of the world. Once realty had settled, it soared to become the retail and aviation destination connecting the East and the West. Connecting people and continents comes naturally to Dubai that has laid the best infrastructure over two decades.
It is now scouting for the best creative talent as the UAE diversifies its economy from oil into areas of knowledge that could make our lives easier and more meaningful. These could encompass emerging tech like AI or even the Metaverse. With the talent pass, Dubai is making its intentions known to the world. It wants to be the Silicon Valley of the Middle East where serial entrepreneurs have their say in the businesses of the future. Dubai has built well. Rest assured that they will keep coming to the city.
