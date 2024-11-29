Despite the killing of Zvi Kogan, the UAE and peace will prevail

At the funeral of Zvi Kogan in Kfar Habad, Israel on November 25. Photo: Reuters

This past year has tested the resolve of peacemakers everywhere. The horrific murder of Rabbi Zvi Kogan in the UAE this week was a stark reminder of the threats we face. Rabbi Kogan’s brutal kidnapping and killing was not just a brazen act of terrorism perpetrated against the Jewish community; it was an attack on the vision of coexistence, on the whole Emirati community, and those who reside within its soil. As of this writing, the three perpetrators of this antisemitic hate crime are now in custody, and justice will be served in the UAE's courts. Should they be convicted, they will be punished to the fullest degree of the law.

Rabbi Kogan was a beloved member of the global Chabad Lubavitch community, a New York-based movement that supports Jewish communities and visitors around the world, including those living in Arab and Muslim societies. He played a unique role in fostering connections between Jewish and Muslim communities in the UAE. Rabbi Kogan’s work exemplified the UAE’s vision of peaceful coexistence and mutual respect.

The terrorists who kidnapped and murdered him sought to extinguish what he represented, a vision of coexistence and mutual respect that unites all Emiratis and indeed all men and women who share a desire for a better, more peaceful world. Rabbi Kogan’s legacy will endure as a beacon of hope, guiding us in our efforts to build bridges, counter hatred, and stand united against extremism. Those who planned, supported, or cheered the murder of Rabbi Kogan have already failed. Their twisted ideologies, threatened by the vision of peaceful coexistence, cannot extinguish the values he stood for. Their actions were not a blow to unity, but rather a testament to their fear of progress. Harmony among the region’s people endures, and their hateful attempts to disrupt it have strengthened our resolve and hardened our commitment towards a shared future.

As we mourn the loss of Rabbi Kogan, we declare: terror has failed and peace will prevail. In his memory, we redouble our commitment to coexistence and harmony. The UAE will continue to be a lighthouse of hope in a region often shrouded in despair. We stand united, stronger than ever before, working towards a future defined by peace and mutual respect. To that end, we all bear responsibility. The organisations we lead, the Manara Centre for Coexistence and Dialogue and the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), will work closely and tirelessly to counter global threats of antisemitism and anti-Muslim bias, to defeat extremism and hatred, and to promote peaceful coexistence and mutual respect everywhere.

However, it is clear that we must act with greater resolve to foster a world where hatred finds no sanctuary, and hope flourishes in its place. This demands collaboration at an even greater scale and partnerships on an expanded level. It requires all of us to cross borders and boundaries of culture, faith and nationality, and recognise our common bonds as brothers and sisters committed to a joint vision of peace and prosperity. In short, the future will need many more people like Rabbi Zvi Kogan.

Dr Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi is the chairman of the Manara Centre for Coexistence and Dialogue, and chairman of the Defence Affairs, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee of the UAE Federal National Council