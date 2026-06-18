Commentary: The anchor of regional liquidity - deepening DGCX’s strategic role in global gold trade

Ahmed Bin Sulayem is the Executive Chairman and CEO of DMCC who has driven its growth from a start-up of 28 member companies in 2003 to the world’s leading free zone in 2023 with 24,000+ member companies from 180 countries, employing over 80,000 people.

Dubai has systematically built a globally significant gold ecosystem by forging an unassailable corridor that links gold-producing regions, refining centres, and major consumption markets through trade, logistics, and finance, with the numbers speaking decisively for themselves.

The UAE’s foreign trade in precious metals reached nearly Dh625 billion (approximately $170 billion) in 2024, with official industry statements citing over $186 billion in total gold trade. This monumental volume places the UAE among the world’s leading gold hubs by value. Through Dubai, the UAE has emerged as the second-largest physical gold trade hub in the world, surpassed only by Switzerland, and proudly hosts more than 1,500 member companies specifically within the precious metals, stones, and diamonds sector.

What fundamentally distinguishes Dubai from other historic financial nodes is its multi-functional integration.

While London operates primarily as a financial OTC benchmark, Zurich as a refining and storage hub, and Singapore as a wealth-storage enclave, Dubai uniquely combines import and re-export flows, world-class refineries, advanced vaulting, specialised trade finance, and state-of-the-art market infrastructure.

Strategically positioned between African supply and Asian demand, the emirate is a natural catalyst for physical bullion movement. Today, Dubai is no longer just a transit point, but a mature, self-sustaining ecosystem where physical trade, value-added services, and sophisticated financial market products reinforce one another. At a high-level, the core ingredients of a premier bullion hub are fully established; however, the next phase of growth must focus on deepening price discovery and organised risk management around this vibrant physical market.

At the heart of this sovereign risk-management strategy sits the Dubai Gold & Commodities Exchange (DGCX), which remains the region’s only derivatives exchange, with a traded history encompassing hundreds of millions of lots and trillions of dollars in notional value.

Crucially, clearing and settlement are driven by the Dubai Commodities Clearing Corporation (DCCC), a wholly owned subsidiary of DGCX.

As the region’s only multi-asset central counterparty (CCP), federally regulated by the UAE Capital Market Authority (CMA) and recognised as a third-country CCP by ESMA, DCCC provides guaranteed settlement, eliminates bilateral credit exposure, and substantially reduces counterparty risk for local and international institutions alike.

To cater to the distinct needs of the global Islamic finance ecosystem, DGCX currently offers its Shariah-compliant Spot Gold contract (DGSG). This contract is physically deliverable and meticulously designed to comply with Shariah principles for gold ownership. Each contract is backed by 1kg allocated and segregated gold bars with a minimum purity of .995, meeting strict UAE Good Delivery specifications.

Settled through the DMCC Tradeflow delivery framework on a T+1 basis, this structure offers Islamic investors a transparent, centrally cleared exchange mechanism to hold and transfer gold, entirely replacing the opaque risks of traditional bilateral OTC arrangements. Every bar is fully identifiable by serial number, auditable, and securely held without leverage, margin financing, or interest-bearing structures, fully reflecting the internationally recognised Shariah governance standards of the AAOIFI.

While the T+1 Shariah contract remains our institutional anchor, my vision for DGCX is focused on pioneering a comprehensive, multi-tiered product suite that mirrors the operational velocity of the physical market.

To achieve this, DGCX has formally announced its new, same-day settled, physically backed T+0 Spot Gold contract, which will be officially issued to market participants on June 22, 2026.

Under this new framework, trades will settle on the exact same day they are executed, utilising 1kg allocated gold bars meeting UAE Good Delivery standards, with physical delivery routed seamlessly through Brink’s vaults upon completion of funds settlement in UAE dirham.

The introduction of this T+0 contract represents a key milestone toward enhancing local market integrity. By shifting trades onto a central order book with visible bids and offers, DGCX will significantly improve price transparency, particularly when compared to traditional bilateral OTC deals. Concentrating buy and sell interest on a single, regulated venue will also foster deeper liquidity, accelerate working capital cycles for refiners and banks, and establish a definitive, exchange-based benchmark for Dubai’s physical gold pricing.

To complete this forward-looking market structure, my development strategy continues to envision a proposed 1-ounce Perpetual Gold Contract. Designed as a cash-settled, continuously traded futures contract without a fixed expiry date, this smaller-sized product would aid in lowering barriers to entry and broaden participation. By utilising a funding adjustment mechanism to keep the contract price closely aligned with the spot reference price, active traders and bullion participants could take long or short positions indefinitely without the administrative complexity of rolling over contracts at expiry. Centrally cleared by DCCC, this proposed contract would also provide a highly capital-efficient gateway to a regulated gold marketplace.

Ultimately, this integrated, three-tier architecture, spanning DGCX’s existing institutional T+1 Shariah contract, its upcoming T+0 physical spot contract, and the proposed 1 oz perpetual framework, represents the optimal path forward for DGCX. By serving the full spectrum of market participants, from physical bullion dealers to retail and macro-institutional allocators, DGCX is geared to provide greater liquidity and sharpened price discovery while firmly cementing Dubai's status as the world’s premier, technologically advanced hub for precious metals trading.