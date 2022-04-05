Chris should get more credit for being solid as a Rock

Many celebrities and commentators applauded the comedian for his composure

By Mahwash Ajaz Published: Tue 5 Apr 2022, 11:02 PM

You get slapped on a live broadcast. What do you do? You’re not starring in the Real Housewives of New Jersey or Bigg Boss. You’re hosting the Oscars. You’re a comedian. You make jokes for a living. Everyone knows you make jokes for a living. You also suffer from NVLD (non-verbal language disorder) and you’re an African-American man hosting a ceremony that has been classically dominated by white individuals. What do you do?

You smile, you keep smiling and you quip: “That was, uh, the greatest night in the history of television.”

The comedian didn’t file a report against Will Smith. Smith did not apologize to Rock during his acceptance speech for King Richard but apologized to Rock later via his Instagram handle. Many celebrities and commentators applauded Rock for his composure and believed Smith should not have been allowed the platform after behaving this way with Rock. Physical assault, for anyone who’s not a celebrity, would have had very different consequences.

The dominant narrative has been about this alone: is assault justified in any way or are comedians beyond reproach? While both debates are credible and pave way for healthy discussions, Rock’s ability to stay cool under pressure has not been a part of many discourses. What does it take for someone to handle that sort of an attack, to stand smiling and gracefully move to the rest of the show? He seemed shaken for a moment when he fumbled the words between ‘documentary’ and ‘award’ but that was about it. He has made no comment online even though his Instagram is flooded with positive comments from his friends and fans.

When you’re on that level of a spotlight, when you are standing as a comedian to do a job that others have already done many times before (don’t we all remember how irreverent Ricky Gervais has always been?), you don’t expect to be assaulted. Similarly, turning the prestigious academy stage into a bar brawl is so unbelievably outlandish that many, including myself, thought this whole stunt was scripted. So how did Chris Rock manage to stay so graceful under pressure? And why is that not a subject of discussion a whole lot more? Yes, he is praised for his grace, but what enables a man in that position to face this with composure and gravitas?

The truth is, it was a testament to Chris Rock’s personality and his magnanimity. He has shared his experiences of being bullied on buses: it got so bad for him that his parents pulled him out of his high school. Anyone who is a stand-up comic knows the pain and the bravery you must endure with not just bullying but with failure and with criticism. Success is never certain and to get to a point where Rock is right now, is nothing short of miraculous, given he is African-American. In Oscar’s 100-year history, he is among the only five people who have hosted the show. He is also known as one of the greatest African-American comedians. But after the spectacle at the Oscars, he has shown that he’s got one of the greatest spirits in the industry too.

He has faced many trials and tribulations in life and this incident has unfortunately added to it. However, what must be remembered is how he chose to react. To hold your own dignity gracefully and confidently in the face of physical and emotional humiliation, Rock stood solid and didn’t really miss a beat. Maybe Will Smith, or those who bullied Rock when he was a child, have had troubles of their own that made them victimize Rock. But the person they victimise chose to break the cycle. Rock could have walked off in protest, posted angry statuses immediately, or file a complaint against Smith. But he did none of that. He smiled his characteristic smile. The show must go on, said his posture. And it did.

It is veterans like Rock, not Smith, who are the real backbone of a good society. Those who stand gracefully under fire, those who do not stoop to the level of those attacking them, and those who choose to take the higher road. Humanity is humane because people like Chris Rock smile and say, without uttering the words, that how you choose to respond to a difficult situation is what your choice is – but how I choose to stand tall, while I’m being beaten, is mine.

- mahwash@khaleejtimes.com