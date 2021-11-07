Bid on Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al Kadhimi's life a plot to sow chaos in Iraq

It opens a whole new dimension to the conflict that is being driven by a sectarian agenda from across the border

Sunday morning’s drone attack on Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al Kadhimi home in Baghdad’s fortified Green Zone is an escalation of a simmering conflict in the strife-torn country. It’s a stark reminder of how far animosities have progressed over two decades. It also brings to light the reach of drones that could fly undetected over sensitive installations before hitting their targets.

Thankfully, the prime minister, a former intelligence official, escaped the attempt on life with minor injuries to his arm, according to some reports. Some guards were also injured in the attack.

This opens a whole new dimension to the conflict that is being driven by a sectarian agenda from across the border. Condemnation has come from all quarters, including from neighbouring Iran which seeks to wield more influence on the country that houses a large Shia population that Tehran seeks to influence to further its cause.

Booby-trapped drones so close to the power centre shows no one is safe in the country. Enemies are hidden or are in plain sight and Iran could be powering this political and sectarian plot in the country after parties supported by the regime failed to make an impact in the recent general elections. Iran-backed militias have been stoking protests in the capital after the results of the election which saw just 41 per cent of voters turning out at ballot booths.

The bloc managed just 15 seats while a coalition led by influential Shia-cleric Muqtada Al Sadr bagged 70 per cent to make a pitch for power. A new government is yet to be formed as the opposing blocs wrangle for power. A solution is far from sight and the average Iraqi has grown weary of the polarised climate and the role of different regional actors in the country.

In this charged climate, the attack on the prime minister comes as a setback for government formation. The prime minister has called for “calm and restraint” but the Iran-backed bloc is accusing him of planning the attack as a diversionary tactic from the many woes facing his embattled government.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack. Sadr, the cleric, rightly called the attack a terrorist act that is aimed to “return Iraq to a state of chaos to be controlled by non-state forces”.

He has urged calm and wants the country free from outside influences, including Iran. The challenge before the government is to ensure stability and protect the people from non-state actors who operate at will in the country.

Sunday’s drone attack shows the actors in this plot are upping the game with new gadgets. The sophistication is hard to miss, and with the US almost out of the equation, there is little protection for Iraq’s ruling class from an enemy who could be anybody.