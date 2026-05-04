(Commentary) Between war and diplomacy: How the Gulf managed a crisis it did not choose

[Editor's note: The author is currently president of UAE Safety and Emergency Security Association and professor of sustainable development at the American University of Sharjah. He is former UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment and former Minister of Infrastructure. A highly sought-after speaker on sustainability, renewable energy, and the built environment, he authored two books on climate change – contributing to academic, policy, and international reforms.]

Every conflict in our region has reaffirmed a simple truth: Wars do not produce absolute winners, but they leave behind many who lose. The war on Iran, now in its ninth week, and the near‑closure of the Strait of Hormuz, have once again placed the Gulf at the centre of a crisis it neither sought nor shaped.

Make no mistake — the consequences of this war extend far beyond oil markets. They touch the region’s security, its political space, and its long‑term development ambitions. Global energy prices have surged, shipping risks have multiplied, and markets across the world remain unsettled.

While a ceasefire has been extended, fundamental issues remain unresolved and the resumption of formal negotiations is still uncertain. Meanwhile, maritime tensions have drawn warnings from international bodies about the legality of ship seizures by both US and Iran.

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The economic cost of this conflict has been immediate and heavy. Oil prices and insurance premiums have risen sharply, reflecting global anxiety, but the Gulf bears the heaviest burden. Defence spending has increased across the region, diverting resources from education, technology, and economic transformation. Investor confidence remains fragile, with every escalation forcing governments to reorder priorities and postpone development plans essential for the region’s future.

The fragile ceasefire that emerged in recent days created an unexpected diplomatic opening. Iranian officials, previously constrained by the intensity of the conflict, were suddenly able to travel. Senior envoys moved between Pakistan, Oman, Russia, and other capitals, seeking to regain initiative after weeks of pressure. This window produced Iran’s most significant proposal so far: An immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, while postponing any decision on the nuclear file to a later stage.

Regional analysts have described the offer as a calculated attempt to separate the world’s most urgent economic concern from Iran’s most sensitive strategic program. By doing so, Tehran appears to be seeking relief from global pressure without committing to concessions on issues it considers central to its national security.

The US has not formally responded, but the timing of the proposal — arriving minutes after Washington cancelled its Islamabad mission — reveals the urgency with which Iran is trying to shape the next phase of negotiations.

Internal pressures on the warring parties continue to shape their behaviour. In Washington, domestic economic challenges and political divisions limit the appetite for prolonged engagement.

In Israel, multiple fronts and rising security costs have strained the home front and slowed economic activity. These constraints reduce the likelihood of a decisive military outcome and increase the probability that the conflict will halt without a comprehensive settlement, as so many regional wars have before it.

Pakistan remains the only active mediator, yet its efforts highlight the complexity of the moment. A ceasefire may ease external pressure on Iran, but it risks reopening domestic tensions tied to inflation, currency decline, and political reshuffling.

Diplomacy may offer Tehran breathing space, but it also exposes the internal contradictions that have accumulated over years of economic strain.

Striking maturity of the GCC

Amid this turbulent landscape, the Gulf’s most important achievement has been its refusal to be drawn into the conflict. Despite provocations and rising tensions, Gulf states — and the UAE in particular — maintained a disciplined posture that prevented the war from widening. This restraint protected national interests and preserved regional stability at a moment when escalation would have been catastrophic.

What has been equally striking is the maturity of Gulf society itself. The recent gathering of Gulf influencers and thought‑leaders — a diverse group of public voices, analysts, and media figures — reflected a unified societal posture that mirrors the region’s strategic restraint. Their emphasis on responsible communication, balanced narratives, and the rejection of inflammatory rhetoric demonstrated that stability is not only a state policy, but a shared civic value across the Gulf.

For the UAE, this crisis has reaffirmed the strength of a leadership model grounded in calm judgment, strategic foresight, and a deep understanding of the region’s delicate balance. While others moved toward confrontation, the UAE chose stability, diplomacy, and the protection of its people and economy.

The harmony between wise leadership and a society that understands the weight of its words has become one of the UAE’s quiet strengths. It is a form of victory that does not appear in military briefings, yet it is the one that will define the region’s future long after the crisis subsides.

As the Gulf absorbs the economic and political cost of a war it did not choose, one question becomes unavoidable: How can the region safeguard its interests in a world where decisive choices are often made far beyond its shores.

What's next

Looking ahead, the evolving role of OPEC and its member states will remain important in supporting stability and a balanced energy outlook in an uncertain global environment. This will be explored further in my next piece.