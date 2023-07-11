A long road ahead for women in diplomacy

By Dr Sara Chehab, July 11, 2023

Increasing women’s representation in diplomacy is not just a matter of fairness, it has tangible benefits for society as a whole. Women leaders bring unique skills and expertise, and a fresh perspective to complex socio-economic issues.

As we reflect on the second International Day for Women in Diplomacy which we celebrated on June 24, we are reminded of the remarkable progress women have made in breaking barriers in the male-dominated field of diplomacy. However, despite these advancements, a significant gender gap persists. To truly achieve equality, we must recognise the urgency of addressing this issue and take concrete actions to empower and promote women in diplomacy.

Persisting gender gap

While global political representation for women is improving, a diplomatic gender gap still exists. According to UN Women, only 31 countries had women heads of state or government as of January 2023. Additionally, the percentage of women worldwide holding influential roles such as defence ministers (12 per cent), negotiators (less than 13 per cent), and mediators in peace processes (6 per cent) remains alarmingly low.

Women today comprise around 21 per cent of ambassadors and permanent representatives across all 193 United Nations (UN) member states, according to the 2023 Women in Diplomacy Index published at the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy. These statistics paint a bleak picture of gender equality in diplomacy.

The need for action

It is evident that progress has been painfully slow. Except for a handful of countries that have managed to reach gender equality at the most senior diplomatic levels, much of the world still falls below the world average of 21 per cent.

At the current rate of improvement, it will take another three decades to achieve gender parity at the ambassadorial level globally, and some countries may require even more time. This delay represents a wasted opportunity to harness the transformative power of women's representation. To overcome this, we must prioritise concrete solutions and tackle the barriers that impede women's retention and promotion.

Missed opportunities and surprising inaction

Considering the advancements made through initiatives like the Women, Peace and Security (WPS) agenda, the rise of feminist foreign policies, and increased funding for gender-focused initiatives, it is perplexing why progress in diplomacy has been so slow. Over the past five decades, numerous UN conferences and conventions, starting with first UN World Conference on Women in 1975, have emphasised women's empowerment and gender equality. It is high time for the world of diplomacy to fully embrace these principles.

The benefits of women's representation

Increasing women’s representation in diplomacy is not just a matter of fairness, it has tangible benefits for society as a whole. Women leaders bring unique skills and expertise, and a fresh perspective to complex socio-economic issues. Their inclination to bridge differences, and seek common ground fosters collaboration and bipartisanship. Additionally, their active participation in negotiations and peace processes leads to more effective outcomes and lasting peace. Ignoring the immeasurable advantages of women's inclusion in diplomacy is a grave mistake.

Solutions and political will

Addressing the blatant inequality in diplomacy demands political will and the eradication of discriminatory policies. We must challenge our own mindsets and acknowledge the extensive research that demonstrates the positive impact of women’s participation in decision-making. It is time to recognise that women, constituting half of the world’s population, deserve equal representation in every political body or organisation. Achieving this goal requires collective action and collaboration from both women and men.

Engaging men in the solution

Men play a pivotal role in dismantling the existing all-boys’ club mentality that pervades diplomacy. As they predominantly occupy leadership positions, their support and engagement are crucial to effecting meaningful change. Excluding men from the conversation will only delay progress further.

Uniting forces for gender equality in diplomacy

While we celebrate the milestones achieved by women diplomats, we must recognise that much work remains to be done. It is a collective call to action for both women and men to amplify women’s voices through data and research. We must prioritise women’s inclusion, retention and promotion at every stage of their diplomatic careers. Only by confronting our biases and scepticism can we elevate women’s diplomatic representation to greater heights.

Dr Sara Chehab is a Senior Research Fellow at the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy.