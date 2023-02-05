100 days of Rishi Sunak as British PM: Same old Tory story

Sunak’s allies and advisers insist that he is making progress, particularly on the economic front, but in focus groups and opinion polls up and down the country he is often seen as a wealthy prime minister who is ‘out of touch’ with reality

By Prasun Sonwalkar Published: Sun 5 Feb 2023, 10:32 PM

It originated in the United States and entered the lexicon of politics in most democratic societies: the honeymoon period. Research into the intersection between the news media and politics suggests that a newly elected president of the United States enjoys a honeymoon period, a time when journalists suspend their traditional adversarial role of holding power to account, when the new leader gets to know the job, enjoys wide popularity, is yet to make mistakes or take controversial decisions. The White House version of events is usually reproduced uncritically in the news discourse during this period.

The honeymoon period also depends on the context in which a leader assumes office in the democratic world. At times, the conditions are so challenging that the new leader has no time to lose; some make so many mistakes that they leave office before the honeymoon period is over; others may seem to believe that the period will never end, oblivious to criticism long into their tenure. Recall some recent instances across the globe and you could easily identify leaders in various such stages of the so-called honeymoon period.

There is no consensus on how long this period of bonhomie is supposed to last: some believe it is the first two months in office, others insist it is longer. In Britain, the news media last week marked the first 100 days of Rishi Sunak as prime minister, which broadly coincides with the honeymoon period. The consensus is that it has not exactly been great; that it is again the case of the more things change, the more they appear the same; that he is saddled with a lot of Tory baggage that he may or not be party to in the past; that he is only the beneficiary of widespread fatigue and weariness over Westminster politics that saw three prime ministers in 2022: Boris Johnson, Liz Truss and Sunak.

That he survived 100 days is one of the key takeaways of the assessment. The political and economic context of his taking over on October 25 was so fast-paced that veteran news reporters struggled to keep pace, almost hoping for the return of boring normalcy. That is what they got with Sunak, a period of back-to-normal politics, even if his critics insist serious issues are nowhere near resolution, with a spate of strikes, economic downturn, energy crises, soaring cost of living, and the slow-burn of Brexit in the background continuing to dominate the headlines. The opinion polls continue to stay south for the Conservative party, and the broad consensus continues that Sunak is just holding the fort before handing over to a Labour prime minister after the next election, increasingly drawing near in end-2024. Any mention of the prospect of Sunak leading the party to another election win is usually dismissed with a smirk in Westminster.

Sunak himself put out a slick 1:34-second video titled ‘The First 100 Days’, with the words: ‘We’re not counting the days, but…we’re making every day count. We’re working hard, here at home…and abroad’. Sunak provides the voiceover: ‘Trust is earned, and I will earn yours’, and later tells an audience: ‘It’s about action’. The video reiterates five priorities he set out in early January: halve inflation, grow the economy, reduce debt, cut waiting lists (in hospitals), and stop the boats (that carry illegal migrants across the channel). He wants the British public to hold him accountable for delivering those priorities.

Sunak’s allies and advisers insist that he is making progress, particularly on the economic front, but in focus groups and opinion polls up and down the country he is often seen as a wealthy prime minister who is ‘out of touch’ with reality, unable to connect with the real-time hardship faced by millions of people struggling to heat or eat (the tough choice between paying the increasingly high cost of heating the house in harsh winter, or spending on basic eating). His adamant refusal to concede demands of nurses and others who have been on strike is increasingly unnerving many of his MPs, while questions continue over his judgement after he had to sack two of his cabinet ministers (Gavin Williamson, Nadhim Zahawi), and another may well be on the way out soon.

As Beth Rigby of Sky News puts it, “These early months in office take on a symbolic significance for political leaders because they act as a benchmark for early successes (or failures). It is also often a honeymoon period in which a leader enjoys high approval ratings, typically having won an election. But for Mr Sunak it has been neither of those. There is little warm glow around his leadership, while his approval ratings have gone the wrong way in his first 100 days”.

Labour leader Keir Starmer, who is increasingly confident during the gladiatorial Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons, has been keen to attach the label of ‘a weak PM’ on Sunak; in one of the robust recent encounters, he asked Sunak if the job of prime minister was ‘too big’ for him.

But Sunak faces a major challenge in the near future not so much from Starmer, but from the elephant in the room, as it were, in the form of Boris Johnson and his allies, including Liz Truss. Johnson continues to hit the headlines by travelling to Kyiv to meet his friend Volodymyr Zelensky, calling for tax cuts, or making news through his written interventions in the popular press. Johnson continues to command much support among Tory MPs and the party membership, with allies insisting that he alone could lead the party to another win in the next election. Truss is also on the verge of returning to frontline politics after a period in hibernation after her short-lived prime ministership that spooked the markets and more.

While the spectre of Johnson hangs over Sunak’s prime ministership, the next challenge will be the local elections across Britain in May, when the Conservative party is expected to suffer major losses. Less than 100 days remain before Sunak faces that challenge. It will pile more pressure on him and raise further questions about his leadership and ability to lead the party in the next election.

As a YouGov poll released on February 1 suggests, after 100 days Sunak’s ‘ratings are lacklustre and he has failed to salvage the Tory brand’. Noting that Tories placed their hopes in Sunak to turn the party’s fortunes around after the tenures of Truss and Johnson, it says data shows that he has so far failed in his task, with the Tories trailing Labour in the voting intention polls, seen as less competent to handle the big issues. Likewise, Sunak’s personal ratings, while in some areas better than those of his predecessors, remain mediocre. Voting intention has stabilised with Labour holding over a 20-point lead, and the Conservative brand has not seen any recovery.

- The writer is a senior journalist based in London