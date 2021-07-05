UAE@UNSC can help solve many issues

The UAE carried its diplomatic work under the slogan ‘Stronger United, which has been its principle since the foundation of the union of the seven emirates.

The UAE has gained the acceptance of the international community, winning the non-permanent membership of the Security Council with 179 votes cast by the General Assembly members, thanks to its balanced policies. The recommendation of the Arab League and the Asia-Pacific Group gave more credence to its efforts towards resolving several pending issues in the Middle East.

The UAE carried its diplomatic work under the slogan ‘Stronger United, which has been its principle since the foundation of the union of the seven emirates. The country has also made efforts to reinforce the GCC through unified opinions as it has been instrumental in supporting regional stability by weakening terrorist groups and their ideologies.

UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan has stated that the work is guided by the UAE’s understanding of the crises, besides its close ties with countries.

Some of the top issues expected to be brought to the Security Council this year are escalating conflicts in the region and Iran, which has violated the implementation of Resolution 2231. Let’s not forget Iran’s isolation, which garnered only one vote during the Security Council membership voting. Iran has allies like Russia and China and both enjoy the “Veto power”.

The UAE can play a vital role with its good relations with China and Russia and could contribute to resolution of issues acceptable to all parties.

In Yemen, UN Special Envoy Martin Griffiths has finally admitted before the Security Council where he said: “I am not here to say that we are in the process of concluding an agreement, but I am here to report a military escalation by the Houthis” in Marib. It imposes “restrictions through Hodeidah, where severe fuel shortage and restrictions have been imposed on movement and also the absence of political process”.

On Libya, the Security Council voted for a draft resolution dealing with the UN support for a ceasefire monitoring mechanism. It also includes a proposal by the secretary-general to deploy 60 international observers to monitor the implementation of the ceasefire despite the presence of more than 20,000 of mercenaries, 13,000 of whom are Syrians who have been transferred by Turkey to implement its agenda.

A matter of great concern is that efforts have failed to bring peace and resume the political process in Syria, which has suffered 10 years of civil war and a proxy militia war that has killed over 400,000 people and forced millions to flee their homes.

The Security Council has also failed in three attempts to issue a statement on the Palestinian cause.

These are the issues that may require urgent action and the UAE can contribute to resolving them by offering a point of view that will be acceptable to all parties. With the level of tolerance and peace efforts it pursues, the UAE will be true its slogan, Stronger United.

— malzarooni@khaleejtimes.com