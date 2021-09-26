UAE’s new Cabinet: Rethinking the future
New faces in the Cabinet bring in fresh ideas for the transformation that is being envisaged by the Rulers
Transformative projects. Shared responsibility. Speed. Incentives. Flexibility. These are challenges and also responsibilities that the Cabinet of the future will shoulder for a new UAE that is in a hurry to reap the benefits of the Fourth Industrial Revolution driven by technology. Speed is of the essence post the pandemic and new faces in the Cabinet bring in fresh ideas for the transformation that is being envisaged by the Rulers. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, while acknowledging the resilience of the nation and its people, is keen to put the country on the fast track to growth after a relatively slow 2020.
ALSO READ >>> UAE adopts new methodology for federal government work for the next 50 years
Hence, change will be a constant, even sudden, and the government is being prepped to be flexible to face these changes every six months to a year. Long term plans will, therefore, pave way to smart short spurts of innovation that will be rewarded. The message is clear: this is an ambitious country that remains committed to the aspirations of its people. The great disruption caused by the pandemic will not deter the march of the nation in the Year of the 50th.
