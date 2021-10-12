UAE, a modern marvel of governance

Country is blooming with innovative ideas and projects that make it a magnet for young talent in the region.

A model country. That sums up the story of the UAE in the Year of the 50th. This nation has achieved so much in so short a time. The secret: inclusivity in diversity with a liberal dose of positivity. Indeed, this is a country that knows how to remain positive and upbeat in the worst of times, like the pandemic. It’s now in a dash to be the first to recover from the health crisis that has afflicted the world, and the recovery trajectory has been nothing short of outstanding. The leaders made the desert bloom in the first two decades after it was formed. Now, it’s blooming with innovative ideas and projects that make it a magnet for young talent in the region. It’s, therefore, no surprise that Arab youth aspire to live and work in the UAE. They see a future for their families and offspring here. The country empowers you to rise above geographical limitations, geopolitical conflicts, ethnicity, faith or community. The UAE frees your spirits and makes you dream of a just future where opportunities are aplenty.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, lauded Tuesday’s findings of the Arab Youth Survey and said: “The UAE is everyone’s country and everyone’s home. Our experience will remain available to all and our relations will remain positive with everyone.”

Young people are demanding better governance and accountability from their leaders. The UAE offers a new way of life, a neo-normal that is tolerant and secure for people of all countries. Women and youth are being empowered and are being trained to rise above the old normal that was filled with strife. Bloody feuds and conflicts are left behind and broken lives are being mended and rebuilt here. Some build from scratch while others thrive and realise their dreams.

What’s interesting about this year’s youth survey is that no other Arab country figures on the top-five list of countries. The UAE is different because the people who live, work and call it home are unafraid of change. They are agile, adapt well and can take on the world. For inspiration, they have a leadership that is pro-active and not reactive to global shifts. Hardwork and planning have played a major role in the rise of the UAE as a nation for the youth. In other words, this country is on the move, it thinks on its feet and welcomes young people on the move. A global outlook makes it a lodestar for other Arab countries who are following its model of governance.