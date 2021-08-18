KT edit: We can heal one another

The UAE has paid special emphasis on education and health of people across countries.

If scholarly professionals such as doctors, engineers, intellects are the brains behind the physical transformation of a country, humanitarians and charity workers are its heart. The UAE’s decision to grant Golden Visas to humanitarians on the eve of World Humanitarian Day validates the importance the Emirates accords to its people who see charity as their duty. How societies act and feel for its marginalised and the needy, how they are able to make sense of the sufferings of its people and alleviate their pain, defines how civilised and evolved they are.

People face and respond to suffering differently if they know someone is there to help. That’s the message the UAE has sent by extending the ambit of the Golden Visas. It wants to attract not just the sharpest and the most talented minds, but also the kindest souls who keep the moral compass of the societies in check.

On the national level, the UAE has been walking the talk on this front. For years, its generosity in terms of aid and material help has helped millions across the world. The UAE has paid special emphasis on education and health of people across countries. The UAE’s support to Pakistan to eradicate polio disease is a case in point.

Or perhaps, the more recent 100 Million Meals campaign of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, fed millions last Ramadan. Even during the pandemic, the UAE has been facilitating and sending aid to various countries across the globe. As part of the Hope Consortium, the UAE has established the largest logistical operation in modern times and has built new manufacturing plants and cold-chain distribution networks to serve nations most in need of immunisation. Earlier this month, about 100,000 UAE-made Hayat-Vax vaccines were donated to the Philippines. In May this year, Emirates airlines set up an airbridge between Dubai and India to transport urgent relief items. Over 12 tonnes of multi-purpose tents were sent to New Delhi at a time when the country was grappling with the second wave of Covid-19 infections.

The Emirates Red Crescent has been instrumental in extending help through various humanitarian programmes, relief operations, development projects, reconstruction programmes and orphan support initiatives. Their help has benefitted 14 million people in the UAE and 51 other countries. The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives too have made significant contributions and is extending its scope each year to include more initiatives. However, the UAE still appreciates and acknowledges the difference that individuals can make. It is giving a message that we, the people, can heal each other, despite our various differences. This is a virtue to rise above individualism and care for people in need, and the UAE is rightly awarding them with a longer residency.