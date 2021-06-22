KT edit: UAE walks the talk on Expo sustainability

Expo 2020 Dubai — dubbed the biggest show on the earth — will be the latest testament to the country’s unflinching commitment to sustainability when it opens its doors on October 1.

Over the last decades, man has been overusing natural resources in his quest for development. Economic growth and better lifestyle have come at the cost of destroying the environment around us. We have already wreaked unimaginable harm to planet Earth by destroying its oceans and polluting the air we breathe. But it is not too late to reverse the harmful impact of human action. Countries with a futuristic vision is fast realising that their future hinges on having a carefully planned sustainable development strategy.

The UAE has made great strides in sustainable development since signing the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) framework in 2015. From diversifying its economy to powering up nuclear reactors to produce electricity, building solar power plants to constructing sustainable buildings to promoting food security by boosting local production, and revving up clean energy transportation to developing innovative technology, the UAE’s is sparing no efforts to save the earth.

But Expo 2020 Dubai — dubbed the biggest show on the earth — will be the latest testament to the country’s unflinching commitment to sustainability when it opens its doors on October 1. From planning to design and operational implementation, sustainability is integrated into every aspect of the Expo. The Sustainability pavilion — a net zero energy structure — will redefine energy and water efficiency when it comes to building designs. Hundreds of wildlife that was found at the Expo site have been rehomed. The energy-efficient buildings are fitted with photovoltaic panels to reduce energy consumption. Water-efficient technologies are installed throughout the site. Even while choosing building materials, the Expo has taken steps to ensure that its carbon footprint is minimised. True to the Expo theme, many country pavilions are also using recyclable materials for construction.

With millions of visitors expected to flock to Dubai during the six-month Expo, one cannot neglect the environmental impact of the mega event. But by recycling trash and single-use plastic into usable products, the exhibition organisers will offset the harm. Almost 80 per cent of the Expo site will be retained for future use. The sprawling site will be transformed into smart, future-proof city that will drive Dubai’s sustainable vision forward.

The organisers realise that even the most efficient policy framework will yield no result if community members are not engaged. Through interactive and educational programmes and community projects, the Expo will rope in community members and get them involved. There is no doubt that the Expo will drive innovations and business collaborations, but the biggest achievement of Dubai Expo will be the legacy of sustainability it will leave for future generations.