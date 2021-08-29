KT edit: The worst has passed thanks to UAE’s wise leadership
Stay out of the virus’s path and build health infra to take on cases that might emerge, was the plan, and it worked.
During the worst of the pandemic last year, the UAE’s performance as a team pulled it out of a crisis. The leadership, the community and industry worked in tandem during those months of despair and uncertainty. Those were dark days. People were asked to stay indoors and wear masks as the novel coronavirus spread rapidly across the world. Businesses suffered, lives were lost, livelihoods were hit, families were separated, there was fear and anxiety. But the UAE leadership never wavered from its commitment to get things done on the health front as the virus threatened all that its people had built. Stay out of the virus’s path and build health infra to take on cases that might emerge, was the plan, and it worked.
It took calm minds, courage and sound strategy to launch a counterattack against the pathogen that had caught humanity unawares after it emerged from Wuhan in China. What differentiated the UAE’s virus response from the rest of the world? In one word. Leadership.
Without wise and composed leadership, there cannot be teamwork towards the common goal of containing, mitigating, preventing infections and deaths. And good leaders give credit to the team that worked tirelessly during the worst of the crisis. “The UAE worked as one team during the pandemic, and as a result, the country’s response to the crisis has been one of the best in the world,’’ said His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. Indeed, the worst is over. This does not mean residents should be complacent. What must be borne in mind is that people will have to live with the virus in the immediate future. The virus is still lurking and will mutate if vaccine inequity is not curbed. The pathogen could change its spikes and cause more harm with variants if vaccinations do not reach the poorest populations on time.
For its part, the UAE is sending jabs to countries in the developing world. The virus has all the time in the world while humans are running out of time unless they are vaccinated. But, with multiple vaccines already being deployed and more in the pipeline, the arsenal is growing in the global fight against an unseen foe. Domestically, the UAE is well placed in the vaccination campaign with close to 80 per cent of the population getting both jabs. This would mean a situation that is close to normal. The pandemic may be entering an endemic stage where it is less deadly and can be managed like the flu. It took teamwork and strong leadership to get here.
-
Opinion and Editorial
Of startups and upstarts
Some of these ventures eventually rise to stardom from humble... READ MORE
-
Opinion and Editorial
It’s time to believe in unicorns
The 13-year-old food delivery firm Zomato invested around $100... READ MORE
-
Local Business
Emirati women can power energy sector
The UAE, Mubadala and partners have been phenomenal in offering... READ MORE
-
Global Business
There is no business like central bank business
The trouble with reading central bankers in the past was that it was... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE flights: Visa applications, ticket demand...
Though bookings are not yet finalised, airfares have soared,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid in UAE: The worst has passed, says Sheikh...
This came as the Dubai Ruler chaired a Cabinet meeting on Sunday,... READ MORE
-
Local Business
UAE has most competitive industrial sector in...
The latest United Nations Industrial Organisation’s (Unido)... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: This cafe is run by 5 people of determination
Five Emirati people of determination have been employed at the cafe,... READ MORE
News
UAE: Now, apply for Golden Visa through ICA app
28 August 2021
News
UAE: Rent an apartment in Sharjah for Dh9,000 a year
29 August 2021
Nation (videos)
KT Morning Chat: Weekly PCR test for unvaccinated students going back to school
27 votes | 23 August 2021
World
Researchers discover world's northernmost island
6 votes | 28 August 2021
World (videos)
Video: Afghan evacuees in UAE recount their desperate escape from Kabul
6 votes | 29 August 2021
Europe
350 migrants stopped from crossing into Spain’s Melilla