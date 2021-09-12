KT edit: Emiratis at the heart of Projects of the 50

The education sector is gearing up to meet the demands of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and the knowledge economy.

While the UAE is hard at work shaping the future with investments in new technology, it is also busy preparing its citizens for the interesting and challenging times ahead. The need for home-grown talent is being felt and training has been ramped up. The education sector is gearing up to meet the demands of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and the knowledge economy. This could mean more Emiratis will seek work in the private sector on their graduation, and the government is making all efforts to support their work in these companies and the fields they choose to make their mark. The Emiratisation programme that was begun some years ago is picking up steam and citizens are being encouraged to work in the private sector with support from the government. Investments in welfare schemes have been liberal, and the objective is to generate jobs that stand the test of time where the nature of work will change and transform humanity.

We have witnessed this shift during the pandemic where Work From Home became a way of life. Virtual work was the norm and home offices sprung up. Remote work is shaping our lives and careers. Government companies alone cannot support the professional needs and career growth of citizens. The leadership was aware of this early on and took steps to ensure more Emiratis join multinational corporations. The second phase of reforms under Projects of the 50 is for the welfare of Emiratis, to secure their future by creating a system that sustains their careers. It also focuses on entrepreneurship where they will be encouraged to launch companies that generate jobs and investments.

It’s an ideal setting for what can be termed ‘glocalisation’, where Emirati professionals drive growth across sectors of the economy. The era of oil will soon fade out and the leadership is clear that technology is the game-changer. AI, robotics and 3D printing are no longer buzz works. They are here and they have become part of our lives. We are interacting more with technology but what the UAE is doing with these reforms is keeping its citizens at the core of the high-tech development model. It’s a seamless mix of welfare schemes and new technology. While inviting the world to the UAE in the first phase of reforms, it is now laying the groundwork to make Emiratis global citizens who can compete with the best in the business. The government is being an able enabler through these reforms. It serves as a guide, support and provider for a higher quality of life as citizens are called to reach greater heights.