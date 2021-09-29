Expo: Another feather in UAE’s cap

The first Expo in the Middle East, with its innovations and the promise of a brighter future, is still mostly about people and the values they cherish and share with one another.

The first Expo in the Middle East, with its innovations and the promise of a brighter future, is still mostly about people and the values they cherish and share with one another. Technology may have connected the world virtually and in the physical sense but people think, seek act and expect more from creators and innovators, scientists and researchers. Emotions connect people more than anything else. And this Expo is about emotions and how they are bringing the world closer during the pandemic in a season of celebration. In fact, countries are overcoming the health crisis, together, and Expo 2020 Dubai, is about the making of a new world, and how we should shape and sustain it to prevent future crisis. It’s hard not to feel emotional here, but the world is a better place despite the pain and destruction caused by the pandemic. As a new world rises from a tragic 2020, this Expo is set to celebrate humanity, about the spirit that will not yield, but is determined to fight back despite what looked like insurmountable odds more than a year ago when vaccines were out of reach.

Dubai and the UAE, too, have been tested like most of the world, and have come up trumps in record time with a massive vaccination drive. Science has come to the rescue and this Expo will applaud people like us that refused to bow before a mysterious pathogen that has left a trail of devastation across the world. This Expo is also about leadership, again a human virtue, for without leadership, we would have sunk into the depths of despair. The UAE saved lives and livelihoods during the crisis, thanks to its wise and able leadership that offered succour and boosted morale during the worst of the pandemic. Stimulus packages were rolled out, the health system was ramped up, the community joined hands, and the stage was set for a historical meeting of minds and people from October 1.

Dubai continued to build even during a bleak 2020. And look! They have come. More people will come for the next six months as Expo organisers expect 25 million visits. It took strong hearts and minds to make it happen.

This Expo will leave a trail of innovations and ideas that will be used to make the world a better place for future generations. People will meet and connect, emotionally, after a long time in what will be the longest running event in the world. After 18 months of sorrow and uncertainty, six months of celebration of innovation is worth it in the Year of the 50th.