Dateline: Danger

For journalists reporting from war zones and conflict areas, death is only a gunshot or bomb blast away. What is it that makes them put their lives on the line?

You cannot get near the truth without being there.” That was intrepid late foreign correspondent Robert Fisk, 74, who chronicled conflicts from war-torn territories for almost five decades. The line came back to haunt us when Danish Siddiqui, 38, the Reuters photographer who’d won the Pulitzer prize for covering the 2018 Rohingya refugee crisis, was killed in Kandahar province on July 16 while covering clashes between the Afghan National Army and the Taliban.

His death has raised questions about the lurking danger for media persons who have been covering conflicts and putting their lives on the line. Like when, in February 2012, Sunday Times’ reporter Marie Colvin and award-winning photographer Remi Ochlik were killed when a makeshift media centre in conflict-hit Syria’s Baba Amr district was shelled. Several journalists are still following in the footsteps of Fisk, Colvin and Ochlik and telling tales of conflicts as they are — often at the cost of personal safety and security.

Where are the limits?

Lyse Doucet has worked with the BBC for more than 30 years, and is now its chief international correspondent. She has been stationed in Abidjan, Kabul, Islamabad, Tehran, Amman and Jerusalem in her long and illustrious career.

She reminisces reporting from war-torn Afghanistan, a year after 9/11, when then US President George W. Bush had unleashed the war on terrorism. “Danger can shatter your day when you least expect it…In September 2002, we travelled with President Hamid Karzai to Kandahar for the wedding of his half-brother Ahmed Wali to film a ‘day in the life of the Afghan President’. It turned out to be a day of his near-death; he narrowly survived an assassination attempt. We were the only journalists with the President, and my colleague Phil Goodwin filmed the incident from start to finish. Our anxious editors called from London [to ask] ‘were you wearing flak jackets (body armour)?; ‘We were at a wedding!’ I replied.”

There’s the risk of not being certain what could lie ahead. “In 1991, the Afghan mujahideen commander Jalaluddin Haqqani captured the strategic city of Khost from Soviet-backed forces. They told me… they couldn’t take women to the front lines. I suggested I’d dress like a man. They agreed. We spent the night in a building in Khost under constant aerial bombardment… next to an arms depot. When we left at first light, we were chased by Russian helicopter gunships,” she recounts.

No story is worth dying for, she feels, “but when Syria’s war erupted in 2011, the brilliant chronicler Anthony Shadid came up with a caveat: ‘But there are stories worth taking risks for’.” (Tragically, Anthony died of an asthma attack while travelling in Syria.)

Lyse says these are the best and the worst of times for the media. “Most media, including the BBC, now have staff dedicated to assessing and mitigating risks on every deployment. But this is also a time when armed actors, state and non-state, act with growing impunity. Never have we taken so many precautions to keep ourselves safe; never have been in so much peril. Journalists worldwide are being killed and kidnapped, attacked and arrested, in record numbers.”

“A journalist’s job is to ask questions. One of the most important questions we always have to ask is: where are the limits, to keep ourselves safe, to tell this story [of a conflict]?” she thinks aloud.

The fear of the unknown

Nic Robertson, International Diplomatic Editor, CNN, recalls two hair-raising incidents during his over three-decade-long distinguished career covering conflicts. “In Fallujah, Iraq, in 2004, I climbed aboard a US Marine armoured personnel carrier to drive into the city during a major US military offensive… We got diverted into the middle of a fire fight to rescue injured marines. The gunfire was very intense and to get the story I had to get the camera out of the vehicle. I knew I had to be calm, not think about the worst that could happen, and hold the camera out of the top of the armoured vehicle. Fortunately, it worked, but it was one of those rare moments when you’re tested to the limit, and you walk away feeling more confident because you sort of passed a test you never wanted to take … In Baghdad during the first Gulf War in 1991, I was afraid of the bombing because I had never experienced it before... a US cruise missile got shot down and impacted not far from where we were standing inside a hotel. The floor to ceiling window got blown in and we were thrown to the ground. We were lucky because the missile was shot down and its full explosives didn’t go off. There was no time to feel frightened, just react and throw ourselves to the ground. On the first day of that war, I was sent to the TV station alone in the centre of Baghdad to try to send our video of the first night of attacks out to Atlanta (CNN headquarters) over microwave links, but the links had been blown up. The Iraqi staff at the TV studio wouldn’t let me leave… After being kept there for about four hours, Saddam Hussein walked past me. I had been held so that I could verify he had survived the bombing the night before. As soon as I had seen him, I was allowed to leave, and was able to report what I had seen.”

And 12 years later, during the second Gulf War, Nic was on the top floor of our hotel to film the shock-and-awe bombing of Saddam Hussein’s presidential compound... When the first bomb hit, I was filming its huge flash and ducked back inside the room… There were a few seconds of wondering what would happen. The windows blew open, dust spewed out of the ceiling, but we were alright and from that moment I knew we could cover what became known as shock and awe in relative safety if a stray missile didn’t hit us.”

Nic would not “knowingly” risk life or limb for a story. “I’d take carefully-calculated decisions based on all the information available…” he says, adding that conflict reporting has become more dangerous because “reporters are no longer seen as unbiased…We uphold very careful standards of ethical and editorial behaviour… But whether it’s on the streets of Belfast, where I was a few weeks ago, or some more remote places in the world, reporters are judged by some to be their enemies. It may only be a minority… but that alone is enough to put journalists in potential danger.”

He has a word of advice for fellow journalists who cover global conflicts: “We’ve to stand up for the values of journalism, we’ve to call out those who unjustly seek to damage our reputation… Our best defence is to do our best work, and in so doing improve people’s lives.”

A built-in risk to life

Barkha Dutt, undoubtedly India’s most prominent TV journalist, writes in This Unquiet Land: Stories from India’s Fault Lines (published in 2016), “I’d get so consumed by an assignment I was on (I still do) that almost nothing else would matter… I thought nothing of crossing over illegally from Egypt into conflict-torn Libya, accompanied only by my much-younger producer, Ruby, and cameraman, Manoj, without bulletproof vests, any knowledge of Arabic or even one local contact to guide us — we didn’t even have the satellite phone that all the other international crews were armed with. The stranger with the cold, vacant stare whom we finally requested to take us around Benghazi carried a knife and a gun. Anything could have happened. And yet, when a Michael Jackson song filtered out of his car stereo and he wordlessly handed us a bar of Snickers each, the nervousness ebbed away to be replaced by that familiar sensation of excitement welling up inside. The anticipation of adventure is one of journalism’s many blessings in my life.”

Barkha, perhaps the only Indian journalist to have reported from most of the troubled hotspots in the world in the past 25 years — from the 1999 Kargil war to insurgency-torn Kashmir, to Afghanistan, Pakistan, Egypt, Libya and Iraq — says “the risk to life is built into an assignment. I don’t think you can be a war correspondent or a conflict reporter if you do not see that risk as an occupational hazard and then be as responsible as you can within that framework. Even reporting on Covid-19 from the ground was like modern-day conflict reporting. For instance, I travelled 30,000 kilometres across India covering 14 states during the national lockdown. So yes, risk to life and limb are inevitable.”

Intoxicating adrenaline rush

Wajahat Saeed Khan, an Emmy-nominated editor and correspondent based in New York reporting for Nikkei Asia, has covered the Afghan-Pak conflict for years; he’s had close shaves with death while reporting in his native Pakistan. “War is a product of both man and machine. If the men won’t get to you, it’s the machine that will,” he says.

Wajahat “has had a couple of close calls on board helicopters”. He recalls, “a low-flying mission over Balochistan where I was travelling with a senior Pakistani Army officer. We heard tap, tap, tap on the chopper’s fuselage and realised a few seconds later than we were being shot at from the ground. Obviously, the weapon wasn’t an effective one. But it was the first time that I had been shot at. The fact that I was protected by a moving flying cage was both a good feeling and a bad one because to be shot down over Balochistan in a helicopter is not the way I thought I’d go. But it got close. Eventually, we assessed the damage and came to the conclusion that if the weapon was of a higher calibre, it’d have done some serious damage.”

In December 2014, when the Peshawar Army Public School massacre was carried out by Tehreek-Taliban Pakistan — killing 132 pupils and nine others — Wajahat was among the first Pakistani journalists to reach the spot.

He recalls “even though there was no kinetic action going on in the ground, it was a hair-raising incident because it felt like being on a frontline. Yet, it was not a frontline but a school auditorium. The smell of gunpowder from recently used high-powered weapons and that of burning and bleeding bodies were in the air. This will always stay with me.”

Is it worth risking one’s life? “A journalist has to do a cost-benefit analysis of taking on the risk, rely on training and follow one’s instinct,” he says.

Some get addicted to the action, and they become war junkies.

The adrenaline rush can be intoxicating. “There’s something exciting about flying over a conflict zone, landing and seeing the action on the ground from close quarters… A frontline is a very story-rich environment, but if you stick around too long, it’s going to be bad for you.”

A close shave

Altaf Qadri, works for Associated Press (AP), based in New Delhi. Altaf had crossed into Libya to cover the revolution for AP on March 29, 2011, through the Egyptian land port of Salloum, the main border point between Egypt and Libya.

He spent the first night in Tubruk, a small coastal town in eastern Libya, before heading towards Benghazi, which was under the control of journalist-friendly rebels.

The Battle of Brega-Ajdabiya road was one of the many that was raging during the Libyan revolution between forces loyal to Muammar Gaddafi and the rebels, for control of the towns of Brega and Ajdabiya, respectively, and the Libyan coastal highway between them.

By April 8, most civilians had left Ajdabiya, but rebels regrouped in the city, which was still in rebel control, after their forces fled in panic following a swift government push down the road from Brega using artillery the previous day.

Altaf recounts his brush with death on www.altafqadri.com/libya. “I heard bullets whizzing through the air and hitting the sand as I was running for my life. I rolled myself down the sand dune and ran back to the gas station, which was still about 500 meters away. By the time I got there, all the rebels and journalists had already fled.”

While running, he had briefly looked back only to find Gaddafi’s forces firing heavy machine-guns indiscriminately. At the gas station, he reckoned there might be some rooms at the back, so he ran behind and found three storerooms, a toilet and a small dark room — apparently a kitchen — with a shattered tinted glass door.

“The door was locked so I crawled into the room from under the shattered tinted glass. It was a very small room, but dark to my advantage. It had been used as a kitchen before. There was a portable gas stove. I lifted the lid of the stove to further darken the room and placed it just near the shattered part of the door so no one could see me inside. All this while, gunshots and grenade blasts were drawing closer and closer,” he adds.

Not long after, he heard Gaddafi’s forces rushing towards the back of the gas station. They finished three rooms, now it was the turn of the small room he was hiding in. He could hear the shattered pieces of glass door being crushed under their boots as they walked towards his room.

“I said my prayers, remembered my family and asked Allah for forgiveness. I was hopeful that my prayers won’t be rejected. All of a sudden, they stopped just near the door, discussed something in Arabic for a few seconds and retreated back to the front of the gas station without firing a single shot into the room. I took a deep breath and thanked Allah, the Almighty, as I lived to see another day because the rebels rescued me when they recaptured the town the next day,” he recounts wistfully.

