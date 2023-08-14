Zuckerberg says time to move on from cage fight, Musk calls him 'chicken'

Just days before Zuckerberg called off the fight, Musk had tweeted that the proposed match will take place at 'an epic location'

Photo: AP

by Trends Desk Published: Mon 14 Aug 2023, 11:07 AM

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has said that 'it’s time to move on' from his rumoured cage fight with Elon Musk as the Tesla CEO is 'not serious'.

This has further dimmed the prospects of a showdown between the two tech billionaires after Elon Musk said that he might require surgery before the fight.

In a Threads post on August 13, Zuckerberg wrote that he proposed a 'real date' for the match but Musk wouldn’t confirm it. The Meta CEO also stated that he would now focus on competing with people who 'take the sport seriously'.

This elicited a response from Musk, who said, in a tweet on August 14, that Zuckerberg is a 'chicken'.

Just days before Zuckerberg called off the fight, Musk had tweeted that the proposed match with Zuckerberg will take place at 'an epic location'.

In follow-up tweets, Musk shared that all proceeds of the cage fight will “go to the veterans” and “pediatric hospitals in Italy”.

Meanwhile, Zuckerberg, in a Threads post on August 12, stated that he loves the sport and had been “ready to fight since the day Elon [Musk] challenged me”.

