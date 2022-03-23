Woman fined $2,470 for throwing husband's pet out of the window in South Korea

In one province, elephants were treated to two tonnes of fruits and vegetables
In a bizarre case that took place in South Korea, a woman was fined 3 million won ($2,470) by a court on Wednesday for killing her husband's pet dog by throwing it out of their apartment window after he asked for a divorce.
The incident took place in March last year. The woman threw her husband’s poodle out the window of their 11th floor apartment in Ulsan, near Seoul, following a tiff with him, according to a report in Yonhap.
She had earlier asked the husband to give the pet up for adoption, blaming the dog for her having a premature birth. But he refused to do so and sought divorce. The couple then had a heated argument followed by the crime, the report said.
The woman was drunk when she committed the act. The husband was out of the house at the time.
"The accused killed the dog cruelly and was not forgiven by her husband," the court said in the report.
