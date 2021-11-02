Woman billed $700 for just sitting in ER for 7 hours

From virtual reality-augmented reality to sustainable cars and more, this event offers more than just technology.
A woman says she received an emergency room bill for nearly Dh2,571 ($700) - despite not receiving treatment and leaving the hospital after seven hours without ever getting to see a doctor.
Taylor Davis, from Georgia, told a local media outlet that she checked into a hospital for treatment of a head injury in July. But after waiting for seven hours she left the facility without receiving any treatment.
She told Fox 5 that there is no way she should be sitting in an emergency room for seven hours.
Weeks later, Davis was shocked to receive a hospital bill for $688.35.
She did not get her vitals taken, nobody called out for her, and nobody attended on her.
Initially believing she received the bill in error, she reached out to the hospital and was informed the charges stood as an 'emergency room visit fee.'
The hospital will charge even if someone just walks in and is not treated.
She told Fox 5, 'When you type in your social, that's it. You're going to get charged regardless.'
In an email sent to Davis and obtained by the media house, the hospital said, 'You are charged before you are seen. Not for being seen.'
Unfortunately, Davis said she will now think twice before stepping foot in an ER.
