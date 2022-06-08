Woman arrested after releasing hundreds of cockroaches in court

The vehicle was headed towards traffic, with the driver unable to stop due to a medical incident
Offbeat3 weeks ago
A courthouse in upstate New York was closed for fumigation Tuesday after hundreds of cockroaches were released during an altercation that broke out at an arraignment, according to court officials.
The clash broke out during proceedings in Albany City Court for four people for an arrest at the state Capitol. A defendant who started to film the courtroom proceedings was told to stop. In the altercation that followed, hundreds of cockroaches brought into the courthouse in plastic containers were released, according to the state court system.
The bug release was being investigated while the courthouse was closed for the rest of the day for fumigation.
Court officers arrested a 34-year-old woman in the audience for charges related to the altercation, including disorderly conduct, obstructing governmental administration and tampering with physical evidence.
ALSO READ:
She was released, and it was not immediately clear whether she had an attorney to speak on her behalf.
“What transpired is not advocacy or activism, it is criminal behavior with the intent to disrupt a proceeding and cause damage,” read a statement from the Office of Court Administration.
The vehicle was headed towards traffic, with the driver unable to stop due to a medical incident
Offbeat3 weeks ago
Media reported the impersonator was being interviewed by police
Offbeat3 weeks ago
The pilot had become 'incoherent' following a medical emergency
Offbeat4 weeks ago
The confusion took place amid darkness as both the brides wore similar dresses
Offbeat4 weeks ago
The company is also working towards creating sleep pods and quiet rooms in the office
Offbeat1 month ago
He said he attended the weddings to hear the wedding vows 'because he was going through a divorce'
Offbeat1 month ago
Early indications were that the shipment turned up in five containers that had arrived by sea from Brazil
Offbeat1 month ago
After a month stuck at home, the bride and groom had their wedding officiated online by a US celebrant
Offbeat1 month ago