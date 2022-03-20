'We are focused on saving our country': Ukrainian bridal brand now making military vests

The company has also designed special wedding gowns in blue and yellow - the colours of the Ukrainian flag

Photos: @millanova/Instagram

By Web Desk Published: Sun 20 Mar 2022, 6:25 PM

Before Russia began its military operation on February 24, a Ukrainian bridal brand was simply known for its intricate wedding gowns.

Now, in a bid to save its country, Milla Nova is stitching up attire for Ukrainian soldiers and medical workers. For the past two weeks, the company's employees have been working tirelessly to create military nets and assault vests, while also fulfilling international orders for wedding dresses.

"Along with making brides around the globe happy, we are focused on saving our country and not dying from the Russian missiles. That is the reality of Ukraine now," the company wrote in a statement posted on Instagram.

In another show of support for Ukraine, Milla Nova employees have been designing special wedding gowns in blue and yellow — the colours of the Ukrainian flag.

The company's CEO Ulyana Kyrychuk told CNN that she began putting a series of plans in place ahead of Russia's military operation in Ukraine. Every decision, she said, is made "with the people in mind".

"My main goal as CEO is to protect people and ensure their tomorrow," she was quoted as saying.

Thursday will mark a month since Russia began its military operation in Ukraine. The fighting has led more than 10 million people to flee their homes in Ukraine, the UN estimates. The death toll remains unknown, though Ukraine has said thousands of civilians have died.

ALSO READ: