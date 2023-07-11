Watch: WWE icon The Undertaker stands in front of shark that swam close to his wife

The Undertaker’s wife shares videos of the encounter accompanied by the hashtag “My Protector”, with a section of netizens saying “nothing on the planet would want to mess with” the wrestling champion

WWE icon The Undertaker has been filmed standing in front of a shark that swam close to the shore while his wife was relaxing at the beach.

Michelle McCool, The Undertaker’s wife, has shared on Twitter videos of the encounter accompanied by the hashtag “My Protector” — posts that have grabbed eyeballs, with a section of netizens saying “nothing on the planet would want to mess with” the 58-year-old wrestling champion.

McCool posted the visuals featuring herself and The Undertaker, whose real name is Mark Calaway, on July 9. She later tweeted that it was a nurse shark, which don't generally attack people, but that they didn't know that at the time of the shallow-water encounter.

In one of the videos, the shark could be spotted swimming just a stone’s throw away from The Undertaker, who doesn’t seem to be bothered by the marine creature.

I was simply enjoying a book on the beach when this “vegetation” looked a lot like a shark…..so I text hubby @undertaker 🦈😳kinda digging that last picture …A LOT😍#myprotector 🖤 pic.twitter.com/z9goXelzNT — McCool (@McCoolMichelleL) July 9, 2023

McCool was also seen recording a selfie video. She could be heard saying, “Guess I wasn’t big enough to scare him away but you are.” Meanwhile, the WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) icon — in black shorts, a T-shirt, and a cap — stood in the water, looking at the shark in a still image.

McCool tweeted, “I was simply enjoying a book on the beach when this “vegetation” looked a lot like a shark…..so I text hubby The Undertaker kinda digging that last picture …A LOT.” For the hashtag, she wrote, “My Protector”.

In another post, which was shared on July 10, McCool shared that the creature lurking near the shore was a “beautiful nurse shark”.

“Except it was real…..but just a big, beautiful nurse shark…not that my sweet Undertaker knew that when he came out!” McCool tweeted.

🤣except it was real…..but just a big, beautiful nurse shark…not that my sweet @undertaker knew that when he came out! #myprotector 😍 @SKWrestling_ pic.twitter.com/syaeXWeFa3 — McCool (@McCoolMichelleL) July 9, 2023

McCool, who has been married to The Undertaker since 2010, was a two-time WWE Divas champion, as well as a two-time WWE Women’s champion, according to the New York Post.

The post drew a lot of reactions on Twitter.

“Nothing on this planet wants to mess with The Undertaker,” a user wrote.

Another said, “Looks like The Undertaker let the shark off with a warning. Lucky shark”.

One person jokingly wrote, “Shark vs The Undertaker main event WrestleMania 2024”.

“Didn't need a gong to go off for the shark to know to take a hike LOL,” a comment read.

