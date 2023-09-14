Watch: Prankster walks down the ramp wearing trash bag at New York Fashion Week, accosted

Published: Thu 14 Sep 2023, 1:39 PM Last updated: Thu 14 Sep 2023, 1:51 PM

A video of a prankster, Fred Beyer, has gone viral on social media wherein he walks down the ramp uninvited at the New York Fashion Week wearing something unusual.

Beyer showed up on the ramp wearing a clear trash bag, a shower cap, and a pair of pink shorts. The New York Fashion Week took place from September 8 to 13.

In the clip shared on X, formerly Twitter, Beyer is seen confidently strutting down the ramp sporting a bizarre look. Initially, it appears that the audience doesn’t realise that Beyer is not a model as they cheer and clap for him.

At one point, Beyer looks over his shoulder to check if he is caught. Seconds later, a security guard comes running at him from behind and drags him away from the ramp.

According to The Telegraph, the event was organised by Creators Inc, a social media agency.

Many users reacted to the prank on X.

“To be fair he had the confidence and strut to pull it off fairly well,” a person wrote.

“Did the security guard not realise trash bags are the latest fashion?” another joked.

Beyer has uploaded the video of his audacious stunt on his YouTube channel. “Pranking Fashion Week,” the title reads.

The video shows Beyer interacting with the models and staff at the event before playing the prank and getting escorted out by security.

