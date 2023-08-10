Watch: Two-legged dog gets custom-made Mercedes wheelchair

Bunny's legs had to be amputated due to the severe injuries she suffered after getting hit by a car

Screengrab

Published: Thu 10 Aug 2023, 7:07 PM Last updated: Thu 10 Aug 2023, 7:08 PM

Imagine a comment left on a video changing the life of a rescued dog forever. That's exactly what happened when a person reacted to an Instagram reel shared by Animal Pad, a dog-rescue service.

The rescue team found Bunny, a two-year-old pup, in Mexico during one of their philanthropic operations. The dog was hit by a car and sustained severe injuries. Bunny underwent surgeries and her hind legs had to be amputated. Post her surgery, once the video was posted online, a person said: “She deserves the Mercedes Benz of wheelchairs”.

Dog rescuer Henry Friedman, who took care of Bunny alongside the Animal Pad, noticed the comment and proposed the idea to the German automobile company. He, then, posted two different reels, calling it “one of my favourite rescue stories of all time".

And didn't Mercedes just love the idea? The carmaker collaborated with Eddie's Wheels, a company that creates custom dog wheelchairs, and gifted Bunny a pair of wheels to run around.

In the second reel, posted by Friedman, Bunny is seen entering the Mercedes showroom where the entire team gives her a warm welcome. “Bunny’s Benz. And, it’s so much more than just a badass wheelchair— These wheels will open Bunny’s world significantly and make her much more adoptable,” Friedman captioned the video.

The dog looked jubilant as the team cheered for her. In a matter of seconds, Bunny was strapped to the custom-made wheelchair and she was ready to run.

The back of her adorable ride read, "Bunny's Benz". On the front strap, around her neck, it said, "Mercedes-Benz" along with the company’s iconic three-pointed star logo.

Bunny is now ready for adoption.

