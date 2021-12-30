Watch: Russia's Putin plays ice hockey with Belarus president Lukashenko

The ex-Premier League striker had not paid the promised money to the person who found his beloved pet Pomeranian Lucci
Russia's president Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko played for the same team. Putin scored seven goals and Lukashenko two goals.
The two presidents played the friendly match after bilateral talks broadcast on state television.
Russia and Belarus plan to hold joint military drills in February or March 2022, President Vladimir Putin said earlier on Wednesday.
The planned exercises, on Belarusian territory, come amid unprecedented East-West tensions, with Russia demanding that NATO promise not to admit Ukraine, which borders both Russia and Belarus. Ukraine says Russia may be preparing an invasion, something Moscow had denied.
