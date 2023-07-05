Watch: Roller coaster malfunction left riders hanging upside down for hours

By Web Desk Published: Wed 5 Jul 2023, 4:12 PM

An exciting day for a few thrill seekers turned sour when a roller coaster ride malfunctioned, leaving passengers hanging upside down for hours at Forest County Festival in Crandon, Wisconsin.

On Sunday, eight riders were left suspended when a mechanical malfunction shut down mid-ride, according to a CNN report. Emergency responders from surrounding counties arrived to rescue the passengers.

The last passenger was rescued more than three hours after the ride stalled. Every passenger was rescued safely and taken to the hospital. Videos on social media show a rescuer climbing up the side of the Fireball ride, while passengers wait upside down. Watch the video below:

