Watch: Riders get trapped on rollercoaster during power outage in Japan
Passengers had to wait for over two hours to be rescued
Thirty-five people were stuck on a rollercoaster for over an hour at a theme park in Japan, with some suspended upside down.
According to the Japan Times, a temporary blackout caused all attractions at Universal Studios Japan in Osaka to grind to a halt.
A total of 35 people were stranded on a roller coaster at Universal Studios #Japan in #Osaka after a power outage caused the ride to stop.#UAE_BARQ_EN pic.twitter.com/sjxUfgBJad— UAE BARQ (@UAE_BARQ_EN) October 22, 2021
Riders on the Hollywood Dream rollercoaster were stuck from 12.45pm until park attendants were able to reach them and escort them down an emergency staircase at 3pm.
>> Japan’s Mount Aso volcano erupts in dramatic blast
>> South Korea: Halloween demand for 'Squid Game' tracksuits revives struggling garment sector
Power was soon restored but USJ officials said it would take a few hours before attractions could resume at the theme park.
The blackout affected a maximum of 3,200 electricity customers in the two wards, according to Kansai Transmission and Distribution Inc. The theme park is located in Konohana Ward.
