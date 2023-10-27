Watch: Nutritionist’s 'evil' Halloween prank for kids is trending

She takes out chocolates from wrappers and replaces them with Brussels sprouts for children who come home for trick-or-treating

by Trends Desk Published: Fri 27 Oct 2023, 8:36 PM

Halloween is just around the corner. On the night of October 31, kids dress up as ghosts or characters from comics and cartoons. They then go door to door in hopes of filling their candy baskets with an array of treats. This ritual is fondly known as ‘trick-or-treating’.

Now, a nutritionist’s plan to trick kids as they come to her home for ‘trick-or-treating’ is raking in likes.

Kristen Stavridis has shared a video that showed her taking out the chocolates from Ferrero Rocher wrappers and replacing them with Brussels sprouts. In the hilariously edited clip, she wrote: “Preparing the golden balls of disappointment for Halloween” as the soundtrack of evil laughter played in the background.

Sharing this clip, Stavridis wrote: “More for me. These kids know not to come ringing on a nutritionist's doorbell on Halloween night.”.

This clip has gathered over 600,000 likes since it was posted, four days ago, on October 23.

A person described the prank as “evil”. People also jokingly opined that such deeds might give children “trust issues”.

Making his point, a user wrote: “Do you want kids to have trust issues? Cause that's how you get kids with trust issues.”

Echoing a similar sentiment, another person commented: “So is this the new version of the cookie tin box/sewing box trauma?”

Some also warned Stavridis of possible revenge from kids. A person wrote: “Hope you like having eggs and toilet paper on your house. Kids get ruthless if they don't get candy.”

Another added: “As a kid, I would have cried real tears, as an adult you should sleep with one eye open”.