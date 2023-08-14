Watch: Man steals ambulance, causes over a dozen crashes in the US

He first stole a truck from Virginia that got into a number of accidents and fled a crash scene in the ambulance that rushed to attend the victims

The ambulance stole by the accused in the US. — Photo courtesy: Facebook

by Trends Desk Published: Mon 14 Aug 2023, 6:46 PM

A man from Maryland, US, was arrested after he stole two vehicles, a truck and then an ambulance, and crashed into over a dozen vehicles on highways, according to media reports.

The accused, who first stole the truck from Virginia, was nabbed in Washington, DC, following a police chase.

The Virginia State Police, in a detailed Facebook post on August 13, shared that they responded to a two-vehicle crash in the eastbound lanes of Interstate Highway 66 near the 74-mile marker on August 12. The police added that the truck was stolen from Falls Church Virginia, and the driver “fled the scene” in the vehicle. The incident took place on Saturday.

Then just minutes later on the same day, the police responded to a multi-vehicle crash on interstate highway 395 near Exit 10 in Arlington County. According to the police, both crashes were caused by the same person, identified as 30-year-old Darell T. Caldwell, who was driving the stolen truck.

Following this, Caldwell caused another crash on the George Washington Parkway. He was driving on the wrong carriageway and rammed into another vehicle. When medics rushed to the scene in an Arlington County Fire Department ambulance and tended to those involved, Caldwell fled the scene in their ambulance.

The police said that the medics reported this to a Virginia State Police trooper who tried to stop the ambulance. However, Caldwell didn’t listen causing the police to chase him. At one point during the chase, Caldwell stopped on the road and as the policeman got out of his car, he rammed into the vehicle and again fled.

ALSO READ:

The pursuit ended in Washington, DC, where Caldwell collided head-on with a parked vehicle and was subsequently taken into custody. A person sitting inside the parked vehicle sustained minor injuries, the police said.

The video, which was widely shared on the Internet, shows an ambulance being driven at high speed as it filters through the traffic on busy roads.

The police are now investigating a total of 13 hit-and-run crashes committed by the stolen ambulance. While one received any serious injuries in any of the crashes, at least six people were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Caldwell was charged by federal and local law enforcement and state police charges against him are pending, the police said.