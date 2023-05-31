Watch: Man smashes beauty queen's crown after wife comes second

In the video, he is seen trying to drag his spouse off the stage before pageant security intervenes

By ANI Published: Wed 31 May 2023, 8:07 PM

A Brazilian beauty pageant had a bizarre ending on Saturday when an enraged man charged the stage and grabbed the winner's crown before it was handed over to her.

The man yelled and pulled his wife, Nathally Becker, away from the winner, Emannuelly Belini, as a shocked audience gasped. He then picked up the crown and threw it to the ground again, breaking the prize to pieces.

The man then attempted to pull Becker offstage, but pageant security intervened, ushering him backstage.

The pageant coordinator Malone Haenisch released a statement about the fierce outburst, insisting that the pageant's judges were fair in declaring Belini as queen and shaming the violent behaviour of Becker's husband, the New York Post reported.

"He did not consider the result to be fair and caused all this inconvenience and damage," Haenisch said.

"We vehemently condemn the incident that occurred at the time of the crowning of the elected Miss," the event planner continued, "when the partner of Miss Cuiaba, who was classified in second place, invaded the stage and aggressively destroyed the crown."

Haenisch added, "We confirm the pageant jury's choice and we sympathise with the elected Miss, as well as [Becker], as she is not responsible for the crazy attitudes of third parties."

The statement went on to note that the pageant's "legal team has been informed" of the criminal incident and that "necessary legal measures" will be taken as a result of the disruptive stunt.

