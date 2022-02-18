Watch: Loose snake onboard forces flight to make emergency landing

Marjorie Taylor-Greene apparently meant to say 'Gestapo' but instead referred to the cold Spanish soup
Offbeat1 week ago
An AirAsia flight from Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur to Tawau was forced to divert and make an unscheduled landing at Kuching, after a snake was spotted within the central cabin lighting.
A TikTok showing the snake illuminated by the cabin lighting, released by a user named E-dal Tay (@edal8808), quickly went viral. The video now has more than 2 million views and 91,900 likes.
Hana Mohsin Khan, a commercial pilot, later shared a video on Twitter showing the snake, which remained where it was until the plane was rerouted.
"Yikes! Snake on a plane! Either an escaped pet from passenger carry on/luggage or possibly climbed its way into the aircraft from the ground," wrote Hana, in a tweet dated February 12 about Air Asia Airbus A320-200, Kuala Lumpur to Tawau.
"This dude happily stayed inside the illuminated area till plane was diverted."
ALSO READ:
"AirAsia is aware of the incident that occurred on the flight from Kuala Lumpur to Tawau on Thursday. As soon as the captain was notified, the plane was diverted to Kuching to be disinfected...This is a very rare incident which can occur on any aircraft from time to time," said AirAsia's Chief Security Officer Liong Tien Ling, in a statement to CNN Turk. He also added that all the passengers were completely safe and unharmed.
The snake was removed, and the cabin was disinfected at Kuching, after which the flight set off to Tawau again.
Marjorie Taylor-Greene apparently meant to say 'Gestapo' but instead referred to the cold Spanish soup
Offbeat1 week ago
She said she had the idea when her great granddaughter dropped out of school after getting pregnant.
Offbeat1 week ago
Conservation officials were racing to rescue the reptile since residents spotted it in 201
Offbeat1 week ago
An X-ray showed the two-inch nail had pierced the top of the woman’s forehead but missed her brain.
Offbeat1 week ago
Thief said he had broken into the home as he was afraid of freezing to death and needed a warm place to sleep.
Offbeat1 week ago
The drugs arrived in Cyprus on a sailboat in March 2019, and they were placed in 200 barbecues and exported to Australia
Offbeat1 week ago
The four-day break will reportedly cost the company nearly Dh500,000
Offbeat1 week ago
Sources say the 55-year-old was a habitual drinker
Offbeat1 week ago