Watch: Italian millionaire accuses fiancée of cheating during dramatic speech at engagement party

by Trends Desk Published: Tue 22 Aug 2023, 9:32 PM Last updated: Tue 22 Aug 2023, 9:33 PM

An Italian millionaire, Massimo Segre, shocked guests at his lavish engagement party after he accused his fiancée, Cristina Seymandi, of cheating on him in his speech.

Segre had been engaged to Seymandi, 47, an entrepreneur, for three years before their relationship ended publicly at a ceremony attended by politicians, and members of the Torinese high society, reported The Times.

A video of Segre’s speech is also going viral on the Internet. In the clip, the 64-year-old revealed that his future wife was having an affair.

“I want to give Cristina the freedom to love,” Segre can be heard saying in the viral video before he adds, “Specifically, to love another person; a notable lawyer, who she clearly cares about more than me.”

“Dear Cristina, I know how much you are in love with him. And I know that before him you had a relationship with an industrialist acquaintance,” Segre continues with Seymandi standing beside him.

“Cristina is so good at telling her truths, that I couldn't leave her alone to narrate the reason why I'm ending [our] life together tonight. It's a banal story of infidelity, even premarital. I am so disappointed. I am heartbroken,” he says.

Following this, Segre wishes Seymandi a happy life and leaves the venue.

According to the Daily Mail, the guests were left stunned by Segre’s speech and stared at each other as the lights dimmed. Italian media reported that the guests were annoyed at being made a part of the drama.

The report added the video was taken by one of the guests and Seymandi received death threats after it was circulated online.

Seymandi issues statement

After the engagement party, Seymandi, in a letter to the director of the Zona Bianca TV news programme, said that Segre committed “psychological violence” and had “meticulously planned his revenge”.

Seymandi alleged that Segre’s mother gave her a valuable sapphire ring on their engagement which “mysteriously disappeared” 15 days before the party.

Her advisor, Luca Poma, told The Times that “Seymandi will be taking legal action for reputational damage”.

“She has suffered very serious attacks on social media and threats from Italian citizens. It has been traumatic,” Poma added.

Seymandi’s lawyer, Claudio Strata, too said that Segre had intentionally humiliated her client given that he read out the letter “in front of dozens of people and it was captured in a video that was sent to the newspapers. We don’t think this was improvised”.

Meanwhile, Segre’s lawyers, Davide Calcagnile and Daniele Zaniolo, claimed that Segre “categorically denies having published the video, let alone having allowed it to be filmed”.

Besides cheating allegations, Segre has also accused Seymandi of withdrawing €700,000 from their joint account, The Times report added.

However, Seymandi’s lawyer said that Segre himself transferred the money to Seymandi’s personal account months before their relationship came to an end. “The money was taken out in March 2023 and Seymandi informed Segre. We have the documents to prove it,” he said.

Segre is a board member of the Domani newspaper and the Chairman of the online trading platform Directa Sim.

