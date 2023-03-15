Watch: Indian YouTuber arrested for throwing cash out of car in viral video, recreating Shahid Kapoor's Farzi scene

60-year-old Brazilian man announced his 'death' on his Facebook page and invited friends and family to attend 'farewell service'
A video of a man in the Indian state of Haryana throwing cash from the boot of his car has gone viral on social media. Jorawar Singh Kalsi and Gurpreet Singh tried to re-create a scene from a web series, 'Farzi' (Fakes), starring actor Shahid Kapoor and KK Menon.
Speaking to ANI, Vikas Kaushik, ACP, DLF Gurugram, said, "Police came to know about an incident through a video on social media where two men tried to re-create a scene from a movie by throwing currency notes from a car on Golf course road. Police filed a case under various sections of IPC (Indian penal code). The main accused identified."
Apart from the arrested accused, two others were also riding a motorcycle and recording the video showing currency notes, the police official said. Currency notes were also recovered from Jorawar Singh Kalsi's custody, and the authority is also trying to recover the car.
Watch video here:
Instances like this have been on the rise in India following Shahid Kapoor's hit web series, where the actor and his co-star perform a similar stunt to get away from the Police.
A similar video surfaced on the internet in January this year where an unidentified individual is apparently throwing cash (Rs10 notes) from Bengaluru's KR Puram flyover. The man stopped at the flyover and threw money at passersby and onto the crowd below.
Inputs from ANI
