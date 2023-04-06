Watch: Imam continues prayer even as cat jumps on him, stays on his shoulder

Students are all smiles as the 'elected' bride and groom participate while others dance and celebrate the occasion – with everyone dressed their part
A video doing rounds on social media shows a cat jumping onto and climbing an Imam in Algeria, as he leads worshippers in prayer during Ramadan.
The clip shows the cat jumping onto the Imam. Unperturbed, he pets it as it makes its way to his shoulder. It then stays there for a few seconds, sniffing at his cheek and rubbing its own against his. All throughout, the prayer continues undisturbed. The cat then climbs down his shoulder and jumps off, just a second before the Imam and the worshippers behind him bend down in prayer.
At the end of the video, the cat can be seen calmly walking in front of the other people in the mosque.
The video went viral on social media, with people calling it a "beautiful video". Many people praised the Imam who didn't pause in prayer at all.
"Props to that imam...that's multitasking at its finest!" said one Twitter user. "What a pro, he didn't miss a beat!" commented another. "Amazing how he didn't flinch nor react in a negative way," said yet another user.
ALSO READ:
Students are all smiles as the 'elected' bride and groom participate while others dance and celebrate the occasion – with everyone dressed their part
Researchers sort through cache of undelivered mail that brings the past to life
The distinctive animal has been a part of local folklore for centuries
There are other Filipinos named Rice, Lord Voldemort, Mary Chris Mas, Macaroni, Parmesan Cheese, Abcde, and Glhynnyl Hylhyr Yzzyghyl
Apart from the arrested accused, two others were riding a motorcycle and recording the incident
Sofi Mauri posted a picture wearing a white dress and a veil on the day she married herself
Weighing just 330 grams and 420 grams, respectively, the twins were given 'zero percent chance of survival' by doctors
A social media post about the shocking incident went viral overnight, raking in over 90,000 reactions and 71,000 shares in less than 24 hours