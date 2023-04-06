Watch: Imam continues prayer even as cat jumps on him, stays on his shoulder

The viral video garnered praise for the Imam, who did not pause or flinch in his recitation

By Web Desk Published: Thu 6 Apr 2023, 10:27 AM

A video doing rounds on social media shows a cat jumping onto and climbing an Imam in Algeria, as he leads worshippers in prayer during Ramadan.

The clip shows the cat jumping onto the Imam. Unperturbed, he pets it as it makes its way to his shoulder. It then stays there for a few seconds, sniffing at his cheek and rubbing its own against his. All throughout, the prayer continues undisturbed. The cat then climbs down his shoulder and jumps off, just a second before the Imam and the worshippers behind him bend down in prayer.

Cat joins a nightly Ramadan prayer in Algeria

At the end of the video, the cat can be seen calmly walking in front of the other people in the mosque.

The video went viral on social media, with people calling it a "beautiful video". Many people praised the Imam who didn't pause in prayer at all.

"Props to that imam...that's multitasking at its finest!" said one Twitter user. "What a pro, he didn't miss a beat!" commented another. "Amazing how he didn't flinch nor react in a negative way," said yet another user.

