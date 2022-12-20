Watch: Djokovic dances to Bollywood beats at World Tennis League in Dubai

The Serbian is part of Falcons along with Grigor Dimitrov, Aryna Sabalenka and Paula Badosa

Novak Djokovic in action at the World Tennis League in Dubai. Photo by Rahul Gajjar

By Web Desk Published: Tue 20 Dec 2022, 10:59 PM Last updated: Tue 20 Dec 2022, 11:03 PM

Tennis great Novak Djokovic has displayed his fighter spirit, winning 21-time Grand Slam titles, but the champion also often showed us a glimpse of his entertainer side.

At the ongoing World Tennis League in Dubai, Novak was caught on camera dancing to the Bollywood song "Nadiyon Paar" from the film Roohi. The beats seemed to have caught his attention before the start of a match, and he broke into an impromptu dance.

Watch the super flexible Serbian grooving to the Hindi number and the crowd cheering in this short video below:

Watch the super flexible Serbian grooving to the Hindi number and the crowd cheering in this short video below" />

The inaugural World Tennis League (WTL) began on Monday at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, and the 21-time Grand Slam winner from Serbia said he was "excited" to be playing in it.

The tennis star travelled to Dubai after attending the World Cup final in Doha on Sunday. This week at the WTL, he will serve as the team's captain alongside Aryna Sabalenka, Paula Badosa, and Grigor Dimitrov.

Four teams are playing in the tournament and all four teams will play each other in a round-robin format with each match consisting of two sets with no-ad scoring. Should the match be tied at one-set-all, then a super-tiebreak will be resorted to with the first player to score 10 points securing the victory.

ALSO READ: