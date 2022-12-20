Watch: Djokovic dances to Bollywood beats at World Tennis League in Dubai

Metaverse, #IStandWith, goblin mode: In a first, Oxford Languages asks people to vote for Word of the Year 2022
A team of expert lexicographers have narrowed down a longlist of worthy contestants to a final choice of three words
Tennis great Novak Djokovic has displayed his fighter spirit, winning 21-time Grand Slam titles, but the champion also often showed us a glimpse of his entertainer side.
At the ongoing World Tennis League in Dubai, Novak was caught on camera dancing to the Bollywood song "Nadiyon Paar" from the film Roohi. The beats seemed to have caught his attention before the start of a match, and he broke into an impromptu dance.
Watch the super flexible Serbian grooving to the Hindi number and the crowd cheering in this short video below:
The inaugural World Tennis League (WTL) began on Monday at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, and the 21-time Grand Slam winner from Serbia said he was "excited" to be playing in it.
The tennis star travelled to Dubai after attending the World Cup final in Doha on Sunday. This week at the WTL, he will serve as the team's captain alongside Aryna Sabalenka, Paula Badosa, and Grigor Dimitrov.
Four teams are playing in the tournament and all four teams will play each other in a round-robin format with each match consisting of two sets with no-ad scoring. Should the match be tied at one-set-all, then a super-tiebreak will be resorted to with the first player to score 10 points securing the victory.
ALSO READ:
A team of expert lexicographers have narrowed down a longlist of worthy contestants to a final choice of three words
A farm sanctuary in New York is investigating the inner lives of cows and chickens — but only if they volunteer
The “well-used” brown suede Birkenstocks set a record for the highest price ever paid for a pair of sandals
Until its collapse last year, the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico spent six decades tuned to the radio stations of the heavens. There is no plan to rebuild it, and astronomers are in mourning
Fossilised bone fragments of a father, teenage daughter and other related Neanderthals were found alongside stone tools and butchered bison bones
It marks the second such finding in the Emirates, dating back as many as 1,400 years, long before its desert expanses gave birth to a unified nation
National Trust Wales conducted an 8-month review of the site and decided to allow the memorial to stand, although the sock warning to fans has also been issued
He shows up on a red carpet in New York City in a “Devil’s Champion” costume alongside his mother Maye Musk