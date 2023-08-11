Watch: Burglar gives belly rubs to pet dog before stealing bicycle

The incident took place in the Pacific Beach area of San Diego, California, last month

Photo: Instagram/San Diego Police Department

by Trends Desk Published: Fri 11 Aug 2023, 1:09 PM

A video of a robbery suspect cuddling a pet dog before decamping with a bicycle has gone viral.

In the surveillance footage of a San Diego home, a man is seen entering the garage of a house and stealing a cycle. A few seconds later, a dog shows up and goes after him wagging its tail.

The suspect then stops, puts the bicycle on the stand, and pets and belly rubs the pooch. “You're so cool. You're the coolest dog I've ever known. I love you, too. You're a sweetheart,” the man is heard saying to the dog.

The man also asks the dog about its “dad” and says, “Where is your dad?” He then also appears to advise the owner to not leave the garage door open. Following this, the man casually leaves with the bicycle.

The incident took place in the Pacific Beach area of San Diego, California, on the night of July 15, as per San Diego Police Department.

The video was shared by the police on Facebook.

“In a rather peculiar turn of events, as the suspect was about to make his escape, he paused to pet the household dog who had entered the garage,” the police department said in the caption.

The police said that the “bicycle was worth $1,300 and had “8-ball” caps on the tire valves, an "8-ball" logo on the frame, and a rear wheel frame marked with a checkered black and white pattern”.

“The suspect is described as a white male, last seen wearing a blue and white hat, grey shirt, blue shorts, and orange athletic shoes. He was carrying a black and blue backpack,” the police said.

The San Diego Police Department has now sought help from citizens to identify the person.

The video also drew a lot of reactions on the platform.

“I'm glad that the guy didn't change his mind and steal that fluffy creature instead of the bike,” a user wrote.

Another said, “It's a wonder the victim has any bikes left. They usually get stolen within 30 seconds of turning your back. This guy left his garage door open”.

ALSO READ: