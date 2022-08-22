Watch: Bull skids into Israeli bank, causes chaos

Officials say they no longer have enough space, food for all 29 big cats
A bull escaped from its pen early Monday, setting off a panicked scene in the streets of a central Israeli city before entering a bank and evading capture for half an hour as it scampered through the hallways.
Bank Leumi said the bull entered its offices in an industrial zone in the city of Lod, near Tel Aviv.
Amateur videos showed residents scurrying for safety as the bull roamed the streets. Several cars appear to have been damaged, and the bull nearly gored one man who got too close.
Inside the building, the animal slid around the tiled floors as it ran through a hallway with several men chasing it.
The men unsuccessfully attempted to capture it with a makeshift lasso — a piece of rope that quickly frayed. After being chased out of the bank offices, the bull was tranquilised by city veterinary employees and taken from the area.
Despite the chaotic scene, the bank remained bullish. “No one was injured and no damage was caused,” it said in a statement.
ALSO READ:
Officials say they no longer have enough space, food for all 29 big cats
He is selling a baseball card featuring a very young Mark grinning in a red jersey and gripping a bat
Man says officers told him he was too ugly to be a singer, forced him to sign an 'apology' bond
It was the fourth most-watched and broadcast game on the day it launched on Twitch
Semitruck steered 58-year-old woman onto road shoulder, say police
Video was largely underground but took root after being aired on public billboards
Owner says pet calico Bandit possibly saved his life after two tried to break into his home
She apparently sought retribution against her ex-boyfriend