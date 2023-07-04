Watch: Boxer starts fight on plane, tackled by fellow passengers in viral video

He was removed from the flight and detained by the police

By Web Desk Published: Tue 4 Jul 2023, 10:28 AM

In another viral video of a shocking incident on a plane, a British boxer can be seen screaming and fighting fellow passengers, trying to get the flight door open.

According to UK media sources, the Ryanair flight to London was about to take off from Zadar, Croatia when the chaos started.

In the video, the man, who is reportedly a British boxer, can be seen standing up in his seat and speaking aggressively to another passenger. He then rushes out into the aisle and charges at him, causing a wave of gasps from the other passengers as they take out their phones to film the disruption.

Videos uploaded by the passengers show the boxer shoving past a female flight attendant in order to get to the person he had an argument with, while two male passengers get out of their seats and manage to detain him.

According to some media reports, he was screaming, trying to get someone to open the doors to the plane.

One TikTok user uploaded a video of the disruptive passenger being led off the plane by Croatian police. Local news media reported that the British national had been detained for his aggressive behaviour and for attempting to harm an officer.

Ryanair told UK media that after the passenger was removed, the flight safely made its way onward to London.

