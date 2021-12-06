Watch: CEO fires 900 employees from India, US over Zoom call

Among those fired were Better.coms entire diversity, equity and inclusion team

Vishal Garg. Photo: Screengrab

Better.com CEO Vishal Garg reportedly fired 900 of his employees during a brutal Zoom call last week.

About 9 per cent of the company’s employees in the US and India were abruptly laid off as part of the cost-cutting exercise.

Among those fired were the company's entire diversity, equity and inclusion team.

While addressing his employees, Garg told employees of the digital-first homeownership company, “I come to you with not great news. The market has changed, as you know, and we have to move with it in order to survive so that hopefully, we can continue to thrive and deliver on our mission.

"This isn't news that you're going to want to hear...If you're on this call, you are part of the unlucky group that is being laid off. Your employment here is terminated effective immediately," Vishal Garg, 43, told his employees, according to CNN.

Vishal Garg: “I wish I didn’t have to lay off 900 of you over a zoom call but I’m gonna lay y’all off right before the holidays lmfaooo”pic.twitter.com/6bxPGTemEG — litquidity (@litcapital) December 5, 2021

A video of the Zoom call has now gone viral and shared widely on the internet, with people slamming the founder-CEO for his actions.

According to Daily Mail, Mr Garg said during the three-minute call that the decision to fire 900 employees was a "challenging" one.

This is not the first time that Vishal Garg has courted controversy. In the past, he was criticised for an email that he sent staff members. "You are TOO DAMN SLOW. You are a bunch of DUMB DOLPHINS... SO STOP IT. STOP IT. STOP IT RIGHT NOW. YOU ARE EMBARRASSING ME," Mr Garg had written in the email, a copy of which was obtained by Forbes.