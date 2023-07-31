Watch: Athlete breaks record with jaw-dropping feat, walks 185m high LED slackline in Doha

Video posted online shows an unidentified American woman squatting in the corner of a flight as a cabin crew films her
A 2.5cm thick rope suspended 185m above ground between two iconic curved buildings in Doha recently served as the location for an amazing feat of human strength, dexterity, and courage.
Jaan Roose, a Red Bull athlete, walked an LED-lit slackline between two curved buildings housing the Raffles and Fairmont Doha hotels. Although Roose is no stranger to daredevil acts and intense slackline feats, this was his highest urban walk, according to Qatar news media.
The world’s longest LED-lit, single-building slackline is called 'Sparkline', due to the LED lights allowing the line to sparkle in the night.
Watch the video here:
The awe-inspiring video has attracted comments praising Roose for his "balancing skills & pure control."
"This is the coolest thing ever," said one commenter.
Jaan Roose is an international athlete who performs such amazing stunts all over the world, including one between two mountains in Kazakhstan, and over lions and elephants in Kenya.
ALSO READ:
Video posted online shows an unidentified American woman squatting in the corner of a flight as a cabin crew films her
Two Alaskan Malamutes were wedded at a mall, donning traditional Javanese costumes alongside their owners and relatives at a fake ceremony
Situated in Chhattisgarh, Chitrakote waterfall has a height of 90 feet and is referred to as the Niagara Falls of India
According to a user who shared the clip on Twitter, the natural phenomenon was captured on July 13 on the Kama river in Russia’s Perm region
Angelina Wiley — a 22-year-old from Kansas City — has said that SKIMS shapewear kept her from bleeding out, eliciting a response from Kim herself
The address of Arshad Khan's cafe is East London’s Ilford Lane, which is home to many Pakistani, Indian and Bangladeshi nationals
The video has amassed 3.8 million views on Instagram
The two survived on raw fish and rainwater and their catamaran was spotted off the coast of Mexico on July 12