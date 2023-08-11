Virat Kohli among ‘top five sports stars’ on Instagram rich list

by Trends Desk Published: Fri 11 Aug 2023, 12:41 PM

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli has been named among the top five earners on Instagram, according to Hopper HQ’s 2023 Instagram Rich List (sports).

The star batter, who has 256 million Instagram followers, is the third richest athlete on the list after football legends Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

According to the 'Top five sports stars of 2023' list, Portugal star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo is the highest earner among all celebrities and sports personalities on Instagram. He charges $3,234,000 for each sponsored post that is shared on his Instagram page. At present, Ronaldo has 600 million followers on the platform.

The second spot has been secured by World Cup-winning captain Lionel Messi. He has 482 million followers on Instagram. His one sponsored post on the platform has a price tag of $2,597,000.

Messi is followed by Indian cricketer Virat Kohli whose fee for one sponsored Instagram post is $1,384,000.

Neymar da Silva Santos Junior has been named the fourth richest athlete on Instagram. The Brazil forward charges $1,141,000 per sponsored post.

The fifth rank has been claimed by NBA superstar LeBron James, whose single sponsored posts cost $851,000.

Top celebrities list (overall)

Singer Selena Gomez is third on the overall list after Ronaldo and Messi. She charges $2,558,000 per sponsored post. Gomez has 426 million followers.

Kylie Jenner has been named the fourth richest individual on Instagram. The celebrity, who has 398 million followers on the platform, charges $2,386,000 for every sponsored post.

Actor Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson was ranked fifth with a fee of $2,326,000 for every sponsored Instagram post.

The sixth position, on the 2023 Instagram Rich List, was claimed by singer Ariana Grande, who charges $2,264,000 per post, and the seventh rank holder is TV reality star Kim Kardashian, whose single sponsored post costs $2,176,000.

About Hopper HQ

The 2023 Instagram Rich List has been released by Hopper HQ, a social media marketing firm which builds tools to help individuals and businesses grow their audience on social media platforms.

