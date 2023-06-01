Viral video: Speeding car flies off tow truck's ramp in shocking accident

And that's not all: After 'vaulting' into the air, it hit another car as it crash-landed on the road

Screengrab

By Web Desk Published: Thu 1 Jun 2023, 6:16 PM

Police and emergency teams were responding to a crash on a highway in the US state of Geogia when, all of a sudden, a speeding car launched off the ramp of a tow truck on the road.

The accident — caught on an officer's body camera — shocked everyone on the site.

Footage from the bodycam started with a view of a fleet of patrol vehicles and a group of responders assessing a crash site. On the other side of the road, a tow truck was parked — ready to move vehicles that could have been involved in the accident. At that time, the truck was still empty but the ramp was already lowered on the ground.

Out of nowhere, a car travelling at high speed hit the tow truck and went straight up onto the the ramp, launching itself in the air, before crashing on the ground.

Here's the clip:

And that's not all: After "vaulting" into the air, it hit another car that was travelling on the same lane, and flipped over as it crash-landed.

Miraculously, the vehicle ended up in an upright position:

The driver, which reports say could have been distracted, survived the horrific accident but sustained serious injuries.

The incident served as a reminder for motorists to follow the state's "Move Over Law", which says: "Motorists travelling on the lane adjacent to the shoulder must move over one lane when emergency ... vehicles are stopped on the side of the highway," according to a report. Violators can be fined up to $500.

ALSO READ: