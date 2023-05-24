Viral video: Indian bride sits on hood of car, gets Rs15,500 fine

A bride in Uttar Pradesh, India, proved the stereotype of Indian wedding being big, fat ones by going the extra mile at hers.

In a video on Twitter, a newlywed is seen in her bridal outfit sitting on the hood of a four-wheel drive.

The woman, identified as Vartika Chaudhary, was reportedly shooting this brave stunt for social media when cops pulled her over. She was then fined Rs15,500.

The below video was shared with the caption, "Plans to shoot a reel on a car's hood went awry for a bride in Prayagraj as she was fined Rs15,500 by the UP Police. Vartika Chaudhary was shooting this reel for Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat in Civil Lines when she was handed the 'challan' for violation of traffic rules."

As seen in the video above, the woman is seated on the bonnet of the car, her lehenga spread across. Chaudhary is seen posing on the moving vehicle.

However, by sitting in front of the windshield, the newlywed is also blocking the driver's view. This warranted a fine from the traffic police.

Some Indian media outlets reported that upon further investigation, authorities fined the bride a total of Rs17,000.

This isn't the first time a bride has gone above and beyond to make her wedding memorable. Last month, a video of a bride in the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh firing from a revolver at her wedding led to local police launching an investigation.

