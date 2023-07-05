Viral video: Father, sons break airport barricades, dangle from boarding bridge in bid to catch flight

They were arrested for their daring attempt at Istanbul's International Airport

By Web Desk Published: Wed 5 Jul 2023, 9:36 PM

A father and two sons were arrested in Turkey on Tuesday (July 4) after they desperately attempted to catch their plane following a missed flight. The incident occurred at Istanbul's Sabiha Gökçen International Airport, where they missed their AnadoluJet flight to Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion Airport.

According to The Times of Israel, they arrived at the gate after the boarding process had already concluded. A video of the passengers making their last-ditch effort to get on the flight and breaking all barricades has gone viral on social media.

The report states that the men resorted to extreme measures in their pursuit to board the plane. They forcibly entered the boarding bridge even though the aircraft had already departed from the gate. One family member jumped onto the runway and approached the moving plane.

A video shared by the Turkish newspaper Yeni Safak showed one man dangling from the boarding platform before dropping onto the runway. The man was then surrounded by security staff, and later, all three were taken to a police station.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry said it was aware of the incident and that the consulate in Istanbul was handling it, reported The Times of Israel.

ALSO READ: