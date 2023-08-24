Viral video: Comedian's slow-motion goal celebration reminds fans of Cristiano Ronaldo, Eden Hazard

Just days before Zuckerberg called off the fight, Musk had tweeted that the proposed match will take place at 'an epic location'
There's no bigger moment for a football player than scoring a goal for his team — except perhaps for the celebrations that follow. Think of the classic "Sui" that people identify with the one and only Cristiano Ronaldo, or Lionel Messi taking off his shirt and holding it to the Santiago Bernabeu crowd after a last-minute winner against Real Madrid in 2017. Over the decades, we have seen some iconic post-goal celebrations — which, of course, only spur spectators to cheer their players on even more.
Now, a comedian has gone viral for his hilarious performance of a post-goal celebration in slow motion. British stand-up comic Karl Porter stole the show with a brilliant demonstration of how a footballer scores a goal and go for a wild celebration. All this, in slow-motion.
Potter first takes a step back and appears to be running into the six-yard box and dispatching the ball into the back of the net. Interestingly, much like the professionals, the comedian waits and confirms that he has indeed ‘scored’ before going all jubilant. Again, all in slow-motion.
He concludes his celebration with a knee-slide — something we have seen the likes of Wayne Rooney, Eden Hazard and Harry Kane perform routinely after smashing goals for their sides. And just when you think it’s over, the comedian looks at the sky and pretends to thank God by making the sign of a cross.
The live audience loved every bit of Porter's performance, but the online community went absolutely wild — if the comments are any indication. Watch the video here:
"The way he’s watching the ball hit the back of the net then his eyes light up," wrote a person.
"Man of the match performance," read another comment.
"The goal was [Cristiano] Ronaldo and the celebration was [Eden] Hazard," said another person after watching the video.
"The greatest video you'll ever see," read a comment.
ALSO READ:
Just days before Zuckerberg called off the fight, Musk had tweeted that the proposed match will take place at 'an epic location'
In an effort to mimic the near-constant care a calf would get from its mum, the one-month-old walrus was receiving 'round-the-clock cuddling’ to keep him calm
The Tesla CEO and X owner says he is in talks with Italian officials who he claims had 'agreed on an epic location'
Instagrammers lost it — with some worrying about the camel's 'fear of heights' and others saying 'she will get dizzy'
The concert was held at the Circus Maximus, an ancient stadium built for chariot races
The incident took place in the Pacific Beach area of San Diego, California, last month
The star batter is the third richest athlete on the list after football legends Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi
Bunny's legs had to be amputated due to the severe injuries she suffered after getting hit by a car